Young Firefighter Works To Be Strong Responder For Community

On a Monday night, as fellow firefighters bond over freshly grilled, hot hamburgers, Quinn Gehler is gently cradling his fire chief's grandbaby. The 19-year-old looks pretty comfortable, sitting there with a baby in his arms. The 6-foot, 5-inch firefighter has rocked the baby to sleep.

Coleen Moore, fellow White Rock firefighter and Booster Club secretary-treasurer, said Gehler is a kind-hearted guy. "He has a really big heart," she said.

White Rock Fire Chief Jason Bowman said Gehler is like a son to his family. He's known the young man for several years, learning about his personality and tolerance for initiation while Gehler interned at the Bella Vista Fire Department.

The other fire firefighters instructed him to go outside and pick up little berries. Gehler did not question the orders. He knew he had to complete the tedious task in the hot sun that day. "He never complained," Bowman said. "That spoke to his good temperament."

Gehler knew from a very early age that he wanted to be a firefighter. He's volunteered as a White Rock firefighter for about eight months, helping others in any way he can. He also works part-time as a firefighter/engineer for the city of Pea Ridge.

In January, Gehler traveled to Camden, Ark., to earn his firefighter I and II certifications. He recently completed his national registry exam to become an emergency medical technician and is currently interviewing for a full-time position in the Northwest Arkansas area, Gehler said.

The former North Dakotan is always ready to pitch in wherever needed, said fellow White Rock firefighter and Booster Club member Amber Bowman. His biggest attribute? "His willingness to give of his time," she said.

During his career, he's learned how to deal with a variety of situations, including stressful calls. "Tuck it down deep" used to be the motto. Now, emergency personnel is urged to "get the help that you need," he said.

Living and working here has proven to be much nicer in a warm climate, he said. Gehler's mom landed a job at Walmart that brought them from North Dakota to the area seven years ago. His family comes from farming in an extremely cold winter climate. Gehler doesn't miss the cold, which sometimes dipped down to negative 64.

Gehler was just 12 when his family moved to the area. As he spent his teen years here, he considered joining the military but decided on firefighting, thanks to his mom's input.

A high school internship at the Bella Vista Fire Department gave him first-hand experience at working with others, building relationships and serving a community.

As Gehler now plans to work full-time as an EMT at an area agency, he believes that each individual is called to do what he or she can.

"It's not what you have, but what you do with it," he said.

At 6-foot, 5-inches, this young man is willing to become a strong supporter of his community, providing that first response for fire or medical emergencies.

"I want to be somebody that they can call," he said.

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.