Top MCHS Graduates Find Success Despite Covid-19 Slowdowns

The McDonald County High School graduating class of 2021 faced an abundance of challenges during the school year, ranging from covid-19 safety mandates, looming quarantines, and less one-on-one interaction with teachers and fellow students. Valedictorian Michael Mann and salutatorian Kaycee Factor fought these challenges and persevered, nonetheless.

Angie Brewer, MCHS principal, said she feels nothing but pride in Mann and Factor's accomplishments as the two tackled their senior year, which was riddled with challenges. Brewer said students often faced the threat of having to quarantine if they were exposed to covid-19, which left no choice but for students to complete their coursework online.

"These students specifically are in some pretty advanced classes," Brewer said. "They're obviously self-motivated, they're motivated to learn, but it's difficult to learn calculus on your own," Brewer said, chuckling at her desk.

Brewer said Mann and Factor had to focus on maintaining above a 4.0 GPA to remain valedictorian and salutatorian, regardless of whether they had to quarantine.

"I think it just shows their commitment to excellence," Brewer said. "I would say that about both of them, too. They are driven people. Neither of them would be okay with complacency. Both of them, definitely, are what I would call driven. It just shows their passion for being the best, and for rising above. I think it shows strength of their character too."

Michael Mann, the 2021 valedictorian, ended his senior year with a 4.215 GPA. Mann plans to attend the University of Missouri to obtain a degree in civil engineering. Mann said it was difficult to come back to school following the suspension of in-person classes, due to covid-19, from the year before.

"Over the quarantine break, getting back to that [referring to in-person schooling] was very stressful," Mann said. "I was working almost full-time, so getting back to the school mindset was a little bit challenging."

Mann said that, upon returning to the high school, he struggled with procrastination as he wondered if the school was going to make the switch back to online learning again.

"I think it may have added to it, like at the start, like, 'Oh, what's the point of doing work? We might just get canceled, you know?'" Mann said.

Brewer said when she thinks of Mann, she thinks of academics.

"Michael is a terrific kid," Brewer said. "When I think of Michael, I think of academics. He is an academic rockstar, he owns that, he is very confident in himself in that, and I love that about him."

Kaycee Factor, the salutatorian of the 2021 graduating class, finished her senior year with a 4.174 GPA. Factor plans to attend the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and pursue a degree in biology and pre-medical studies. Factor said her senior year offered unique stressors, and she thinks her increased stress can be attributed to finishing high school as well as changes in school, related to covid-19.

"I feel like I wasn't a very high stresser until this year," Factor said. "At one point I know our quarantine list got really high, and I thought, 'Oh, we're going to have to go virtual and miss games and everything,' and so that was hard, and then also having to miss school. And I was kind of scared that if we did have to go out at one point, would we go back?"

Factor said, in addition to worrying about being quarantined, she noticed students lost focus, it was easier to procrastinate, and that it was harder to form relationships with teachers. Factor said if she could offer any advice to incoming seniors finishing their high school education during covid-19, it would be to "stay on top of things."

"Kaycee is kind of an all-American girl," Brewer said. "She's a friend to everyone. Every student in the senior class, I think, would say that Kaycee is a friend to them. She's kind, she's generous, and she has a great smile," Brewer said, smiling.

Brewer said she is proud of all of the students at MCHS and thankful for the community that continues to support the school, especially during challenges related to covid-19.

Mann and Factor graduated from McDonald County High School on May 16, the two will begin their college journeys in the fall.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Photo of Michael Mann, 17, in his final days before graduation. Mann is the 2021 MCHS valedictorian.