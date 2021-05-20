Sign in
Toney Shoots Season Low 85 To Lead Mustangs In Tournament Play

by Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press | May 20, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Parker Toney shot a season-low 85 to lead the McDonald County High School golf team at the Missouri Class 4, District 3, Boys Golf Tournament held on May 10 at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.

But despite his season's best, Toney just missed on advancing to the state tournament with a 21st-place finish. The top 18 finishers and ties advanced.

"Parker showed slow improvement throughout the year and kept hitting the ball better," said coach Darryl Harbaugh.

"Man, he got close at districts. He bogeyed the last two holes or he would have made it to state -- he missed it by two strokes. If he would have played golf through his high school career, he would have been a state qualifier at least two years and probably three. I told him he would be shooting in the 70s by the end of summer, but I couldn't get him there quick enough."

Adam Floyd led Springfield Glendale to the district championship with a two-over-par 72 to claim medalist honors.

Cory Creason was second best for the Mustangs with a 110, followed by Jordan Meador with a 124 and Dayson Fickle with a 127.

Glendale fired a team total of 310 to beat Rolla by six strokes.

