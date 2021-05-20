SWC Council Hears Of Honey Creek Dam Progress

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City's board of alderman again heard about progress, or the lack of it, on the Honey Creek dam at the regular meeting last week.

Mayor David Blake reported that Matt Walters has done additional work here and there recently, but Blake has urged him to finish the repairs and cleanup by Old Timer's Day on June 5 so that the lake can be filled.

Alderman Steve Golden inquired about the function of the new gate system at the dam during recent heavy rains. Mayor Blake confirmed that the flood gate is serving its purpose and allowing for the water level to be adjusted prior to flooding.

The council was then presented with a business license request for Crazy T's Nutrition, located at 310 S. Main Street. City Clerk Krystal Austen noted that a business license had recently been granted for a similar business at the same location but this business venture will have Keeta Tillman and Patti King as the proprietors. Council unanimously voted to grant a business license to Crazy T's Nutrition.

Departmental Reports

Fire Captain Brent Blake reported on Fire Chief Shane Clark's behalf that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one medical call and one downed power line, extinguished two vehicle fires and provided aid to a neighboring agency once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued three tickets, taken three reports, assisted with one lock-out and provided aid to a neighboring agency twice.

Mayor David Blake noted that Gow has discovered grants that would fund desperately needed fire equipment at no cost to the city and is working to complete the applications.

City Clerk Austen reported on Public Works Director Shane Clark's behalf that the street department has been busy mowing. They've replaced rotten boards on the ballpark bleachers and are trimming around the lake at Blankenship Park. As soon as the weather allows, city workers will begin cold patching. Austen reported that the wastewater department has been babysitting the lift station at the park, but problematic parts have been replaced and things are running smoothly at this time.

Clerk Austen noted that the ball program is "going great" and the game schedule is packed. She said an adult co-ed league is still under consideration for July.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase of two new air purifiers for City Hall and the Police Department at a cost of $196 each;

• Discussed the American Rescue Plan Act, most notably, for what funds can and cannot be used;

• Conducted the quarterly transfer from General Fund to the Police Department Fund in the amount of $52,202.50;

• Reinstated Jenifer Anderson as part-time assistance city clerk;

• Paid bills in the amount of $18,805.11.