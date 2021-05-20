State Farm Offering Neighborhood Assist Grant

Have you ever wanted to help your community with a problem, but didn't know where to start? Maybe a local park needs sprucing up or outreach services need to be improved. State Farm is giving communities a chance to take change into their own hands with the Neighborhood Assist grant program.

For the 10th year, this grant invites the public to submit a community cause that they're passionate about and to rally behind that cause for a chance to receive $25,000 to directly impact the chosen neighborhood improvement project.

It has long been a goal, and personal delight, of State Farm's community ambassadors Janice and Dwayne Bearbower to partner with small businesses and improve the community. In September 2020, they secured funds by way of State Farm's Neighborhood of Good grant program and provided the Pineville Fire Department with funds to replace a water pump in the department's primary brush truck.

"We believe that, by empowering the individual to make a positive impact in their community, this will enhance all the lives involved. People are at the heart of everything that we do -- from having conversations with them, we help to identify what's most important in their lives and the best way to protect and achieve their goals."

The submission process is short and simple. Anyone 18 years of age and older in the U.S. can participate. You can learn more by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com. The program officially launches on June 2. You, or someone you know, could be the catalyst for positive change within your community.

Submissions will be judged based on answers to the following three questions:

• How much does the cause focus on an unmet need in this community?

• Why do you feel the $25,000 would address the unmet need?

• How much of a lasting impact on this community would the grant have?

The submission phase starts June 2 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached. You can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. Each person can submit one cause. All you have to do is submit the cause; you don't have to "run the program."

After the 2,000 limit is reached, the State Farm Review Committee will score all the submissions to identify the Top 200 finalists.

The Top 200 finalists will then be uploaded to www.neighborhoodassist.com where you can vote for 10 days -- from August 18 to 27. Each person gets up to 10 votes per day, every day.

The Top 40 causes with the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant from State Farm!

Winners will be announced on Sept. 29 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.