Pineville Discusses New Homes To Be Built On Mountain Ridge

At Pineville's city meeting, held on May 18, the board discussed impact fees for homes to be built on Mountain Ridge.

PINEVILLE -- The mayor and Pineville City Council, at the city meeting Tuesday, discussed impact fees for homes to be built on Mountain Ridge as the new highway inches closer to being finished. The city suspects an increase in buyers moving to the city. Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten said progress for the highway is moving ahead of schedule and is currently projected to be finished in August.

Twenty to 24 houses are currently underway in the area, with no date set for when they will be move-in ready. Additionally, there will be an auction on June 12 at 11 a.m., which Sweeten says may draw in new developers. Approximately 154 acres in 13 tracts will be auctioned off on June 12.

The board plans to charge an impact fee for new homes being built, specifically for the impact on the roads during the building process, a fee has yet to be decided as many cities similar in size to Pineville do not clearly indicate their city impact fee.

Sweeten said he does not want the impact fee to be too large. The council will have a meeting Thursday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m., to discuss additional research to set the impact fee. Experts will be consulted before a fee is set.

Also Tuesday, the council discussed road cleanup that has been taking place on a piece of Beeman Street. The road, which is not currently functional, was overgrown and has not been maintained.

Both "Movie on the Square" events have been canceled due to rain, the next event is set to take place June 19, Frozen II will be playing.

In other business, the council approved paying bills for the month of May in the amount of $40,974.79.