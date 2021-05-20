Obituaries

Harriet Henson Campbell

Aug. 27, 1945

May 12, 2021

Harriet Henson Campbell died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with her family at her side.

She was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Rosco, Texas, to John Lee Henson and Freddie Ruth (Blackwell) Henson. She spent her childhood in Lake Jackson, Texas, where she enjoyed swimming, playing sports and riding horses. She married Jess Campbell on Oct. 17, 1969. She held many positions in her career, including paralegal, public administrator and reserve deputy. Her retail passion began when they opened Campbell's General Store in Pineville, Mo., in 1979. She was one of the first female buyers at Walmart in the mid-1980s. She was a member of the Pineville United Methodist Church, where she played piano for more than 25 years.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jess; her sons, Allen Campbell (Julie), Steve Campbell (Amy) all of Pineville; her daughter, Kim Burke (Myron) of Rogers, Ark.; her brothers, Dr. James B. Henson of Enterprise, Ore., John Lee Henson Jr. of Graham, Texas; her sister, Judy Wolf (Joe) of Pineville; and 11 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marilyn Henson.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Pineville United Methodist Church in Pineville, Mo.

Earl James Lea

Oct. 2, 1922

May 15, 1921

Earl James Lea, age 98, of Shell Knob, Missouri passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Monett, Missouri.

He was born October 2, 1922, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the son of Ray and Vada (Rose) Lea who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Betty and Mary, one son, good friend and fishing partner, Michael Gordon of Grove, Oklahoma.

Earl received his education in Carl Junction, Missouri. After high school, Earl served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Neosho, Missouri from 1938 to 1940. Later in 1940 he and a friend hitchhiked, walked and rode the rails from Missouri to Oakland, California where he found employment in the shipyards. In February of 1943, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After recruit training he was attached to the 2nd Marine Division, serving in the Pacific during WW2 where he saw action in numerous battles. Wounded in the battle for Saipan on 15 June 1944 he was hospitalized in Hawaii to heal and recuperate and then returned to his old Marine unit. Earl's marine unit was being held in reserve during the battle for Okinawa in early 1945 and at the time were practicing to invade the main island of Japan. Due to the Japanese surrender September 2, 1945, this invasion was not necessary. Earl's unit was sent into Nagasaki Japan immediately after the surrender to destroy all Japanese armaments. Returning to the United States in December of 1945 where he was discharged February 1946 and receiving the following medals: Purple Heart, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with 3 stars, Presidential Unit Citation with 1 star, World War 2 Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Upon the release from the Marine Corps at the end of WW2 he settled in Salida, California working for Federal Civil Service until retirement in 1973 and moving to Shell Knob where he enjoyed fishing, boating and viewing wildlife. He was a Charter member of VFW Post 2203 of Shell Knob, Missouri American Legion Post 392 of Pineville, Missouri and the DAV.

On November 3, 1973, in Pineville, Missouri Earl married Hazel (Watson-Gordon) who survives. Also surviving are two sons; Richard Lea and wife Patricia of Shell Knob, Darrell Gordon and wife Brenda of Anderson; four daughters, Linda Wilson and husband Gale of Washington state, Judy Bolen of Shell Knob, Linda Schlessman and husband Geral of Pineville and Barbara Faulks of Pineville; one brother, Bob Lea of Shell Knob and many nieces and nephews; Fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Lake Park Memorial Gardens, Shell Knob, Missouri under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Shell Knob. Dave Atkinson will conduct the services.

Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Fohn Funeral Home in Shell Knob.

The family requested contributions be made to Shell Knob VFW 2203 in memory of Earl.

Lonnie Roy Potter

July 20, 1957

May 15, 2021

Lonnie Roy Potter, 63 of Southwest City, Mo., died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 20, 1957, in Pomona, Calif., to Harold and Marige (Cherry) Potter. The family moved to the Southwest City Area in 1968. He worked many jobs in his life. He drove a forklift, was a welder, and worked various factory jobs. He enjoyed working on old cars and was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lloyd Ray (2013).

He is survived by a son, Jerry Potter of Bronaugh, Mo.; four sisters, Karen Mae Birrell of California, Kathy Myrick, Kari Williams, Konnie Potter all of Southwest City.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastors Richard and Linda Hart officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City.

Connie Claria (Freeman) Killion

Dec. 12, 1954

May 8, 2021

Connie Claria (Freeman) Killion, 66, of Goodman, Mo., died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Dec. 12, 1954, in Noel, Mo., the third of four children of Hulen Dale Freeman and Waunita Mae Hanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Grace Rainey; and brother, Orval Freeman.

She is survived by four children, Jimmy Killion (Amber) of Southwest City, Mo., Barbara Killion of Pea Ridge, Ark., Shawn Killion of Jay, Okla., Kendra Killion of Webb City; sister, Sandy Phelps (Mitch) Mannford, Okla.; brothers, Dee Freeman of Noel, Michael Beasley(Amaris) of Goodman; and 12 grandchildren.

William A. Wilson

May 10, 2021

William A. Wilson, 63, died May 10, 2021.

He was born in Joplin, Mo., to William Wilson Jr and Helen May (Longacre) Wilson. His parents owned and operated Wilson's Food Market in Joplin, and it was there he learned a strong work ethic. He traveled to California at 17, where he lived for a year before returning home, and working in the grocery industry he already knew. He married Lynn at the First Baptist Church of Neosho in April of 1989. Within a few short months, they purchased their first H&R Block office in Neosho and began building their lives and business together.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David L. Wilson.

Survivors are his wife of 32 years, Lynn Wilson; and a family of many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Noel, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society.

