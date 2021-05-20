Noel Deputy Marshal Recovering After Wreck

A Noel deputy marshal is recovering after being involved in an accident earlier this spring.

Rhonda Wise, 38, of Noel, was injured when Robert M. Newkirk, 18, of Noel, who was driving a 2011 Kia Soul, failed to yield to a 2007 Ford Escape, driven by Wise, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The accident occurred at 2:10 p.m. on March 22, on Business 71 in Pineville. Newkirk failed to yield to Wise's vehicle and pulled into the path of her vehicle, the report said. Wise's vehicle then struck Newkirk's vehicle.

Wise and Elizabeth M. Elkins, 19, who was a passenger in Wise's car, were injured and transported to Freeman West Hospital, according to the report.

Missouri Highway Trooper C.C. Clark investigated the incident.

Wise recently underwent knee surgery and is recovering, Noel Marshal Randy Wilson told Noel City Council members during a May 11 meeting.

The patrol car was totaled and replaced, according to Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

City officials are working with the insurance company to settle the claim, she said.