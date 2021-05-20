MCHS Girls Track Qualifies Ten Girls in Six Events for Sectionals

Led by a second-place finish by Sosha Howard in the triple jump and by Kaycee Factor qualifying in three events, the McDonald County High School girls' track team qualified 10 girls in six events for sectionals at the Missouri Class 4, District 6, Track and Field Championships held on May 15 at Carl Junction High School.

Howard set a personal record in the triple jump with a leap of 10.18 meters (33-04.75 feet) to just miss winning the event. Lillian Hart of Nevada won the event with a jump of 10.20 meters.

Factor took third in the 400 meters in a time of 1:04.24 and then ran legs on two relays that also qualified.

Factor joined Reagan Myrick, Anna Belle Price and Nevaeh Dodson to take second place in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:27.50. Springfield Hillcrest took first with a time of 4:22.02.

The 4x200 relay team of Factor, Myrick, Gissele Reyes-Luna and Corina Holland was fourth in 1:54.09.

The 4x800 relay team of Dodson, Price, Madison Burton and Savannah Leib also took fourth in (11:50.01) to advance to sectionals.

The Lady Mustangs' final qualifying effort was a third-place finish by Marianna Sala in the javelin with a throw of 30.28.

Rounding out the top eight finishers for the Lady Mustangs were Leib, fifth, high jump, 1.40; Melanie Gillming, sixth, pole vault, 2.45; Reyes-Luna, Holland, Howard and Factor, seventh, 4x100, 54.87; Jada Alfaro, seventh, shot put, 4.12; and Howard, eighth, long jump, 4.29.

Nevada won the team title with 145.5 points to beat Webb City, in second with 125.5 points. Carl Junction was third with 118 points, followed by Bolivar 80.5, Logan-Rogersville 79, Monett 56.5, McDonald County 54, Hillcrest 43 and Willard 23.

Boys Results

The McDonald County boys were led by a second-place by Josh Pacheco and a third by Andrew Moritz.

Pacheco set a personal record of 12.18 meters (39-11.5 feet) to take second in the triple jump. Mekhi Gerrard of Webb City won the event with a jump of 14.01.

Mortiz not only set a personal record, but he also set a new school record by almost two feet with a throw of 43.30 (144-4 feet) in the javelin.

Anson Pulsipher of Bolivar won the event with a throw of 46.54, while Luke Brumit was second with a throw of 43.99.

McDonald County's only other qualifying effort on the boys' team came with a fourth-place finish in the 4x800 relay (9:52.01) by Mark Wilson, Tyler Rothrock, Hunter Leach and Sam Barton.

Rounding out the boys' top eight finishes were Junior Eliam, fifth, discus, 40.21; Ricardo Salas, fifth, javelin, 41.46; Andrew Watkins, fifth, pole vault, 3.35; Moritz, fifth, high jump, 1.70; Kaidan Campbell, sixth, shot put, 13.14; Leach, Salas, Pacheco and Barton, sixth, 4x400, 3:49.90; Estaban Martinez-Olvera, seventh, 200, 23.63; Pacheco, seventh, 400, 54.58; Pacheco, Martinez-Olvera, Chazz Jacks and Jared Mora, seventh, 4x200, 1:39.99; Martinez-Olvera, eighth, 100, 12.06; Leach, eighth, 800, 2:10.39; Jacks, Mora, Racey Shandley and Saw Eh, eighth, 4x100, 48.74; and J.J., Cisneros, eighth, pole vault, 3.20.

Webb City won the team title with 181 points with Willard taking second with 171.5 points. Bolivar was third with 123 points, followed by Monett 50.5, McDonald County 49.33, Carl Junction 42.33, Rogersville 41.33, Hillcrest 39 and Nevada 30.

"We have some kids who have been working incredibly hard this year and they are finally seeing the fruits of that hard work pay off," said coach Chris Kane. "We had some big PRs and did some good things. Pacheco had a nice jump and so did Sosha Howard in the triple jump. Andrew Moritz broke the school record in the javelin and moved up from the eighth seed to take third. We had a few disappointments, but overall it was a good day."

McDonald County will compete at the Missouri Class 4, Sectional 3, Track and Field Championships on May 22 at Camdenton High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mark Wilson makes a hand-off to Hunter Leach during the 4x800 relay at the Missouri Class 4 District 6 Track and Field Championships held on May 15 at Carl Junction High School. The relay team, that included Tyler Rothrock and Sam Barton, advanced to sectionals with a fourth place finish.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Anna Belle Price makes a hand-off to teammate Nevaeh Dodson during the 4x400 relay at the Missouri Class 4 District 6 Track and Field Championships held on May 15 at Carl Junction High School. The Lady Mustangs finished second in the race to earn a trip to sectionals on Saturday at Camdenton High School.