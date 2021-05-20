Masks Now Optional In Schools

The McDonald R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting May 13, voted to ease pandemic restrictions, making masks optional.

Board president Frank Woods said he had been receiving emails and comments on whether the board was going to relax or change its masking policy, adopted in November, which made masks mandatory for classes that transition. The policy was taken up after statewide guidance was released stating that, if students were exposed to covid-19 but the school had a mask mandate and masks were worn appropriately, the students did not have to be quarantined as long as they did not develop symptoms.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said that, with his background as a science teacher, he has very conservative thoughts about the subject. But he said that as the numbers have continued to improve and people have been vaccinated, it was his opinion that the board should make masks optional.

Assistant superintendent Joy Hardridge agreed. She said the numbers have been low and the staff has had ample opportunity to get vaccinated. She noted, however, that teachers are still going to have to be very conscientious about seating charts.

Board treasurer Chris Smith said that, as long as everyone understands that the state has not changed its guidance regarding students being excluded from school, he believes masks have served their purpose.

Stanton said it is important in communicating the news to the public to note that the district will continue to monitor the situation and could go back to masks if things change.

The board voted to make masks optional, to reinstate field trips, to allow parents to enter the buildings again and to suspend temperature checks.

Athletic director Bo Bergen came before the board to request permission for the wrestling program to go to Ohio for a camp. He said the students are fundraising for the tuition and were asking for a bus for transportation.

Board members discussed whether the school district should pay for the fuel for the bus.

Smith said, "As a parent, if I want my kid to go to a camp 10 hours away, I'm responsible. The school is not responsible for any outside-of-school camps. (A bus) is a pretty good gift. As a school board member, I don't think we should provide anything else. I think it is opening Pandora's box."

After learning from Bergen an estimation of how much the fuel would cost, board member Andy McClain said, "I think parents can step up and help pay for that gas because it's not $1,000, it's $550."

The board approved the use of a bus.

Director of operations Will Gordon also came before the board to request permission to put out a request for pricing to close in the back of the bleachers all the way around to use the space for storage. The board approved.

In other business, the board approved a new math curriculum and a bus lease-purchase agreement.