Graduates Learn From Adversity, Celebrate Achievements

Jamie Frances Dunton walked down the high school gym's aisle Sunday night, in honor of her dad.

Her mother, Megan, explained that Dunton's dad had just died that week.

"Daddy died on Monday," she said. "Before he died, he said he would be here and told her she had to go," Megan said, before the McDonald County High School Graduation began.

Jamie Dunton was able to get an extra mortarboard and decorate it. It said, "In Loving Memory of Dad."

Her brother Jessie created a poster that he held up for the graduates.

The Anderson residents are still reeling from their loss. James William Dunton -- a veteran -- suffered from cancer and heart disease. Jamie didn't want to walk. Her mother encouraged her to participate, however, stressing she would be letting down her dad if she didn't attend the ceremony.

Jamie was among a class of 224 high school seniors to graduate Sunday night. In a packed, hot gymnasium, family and friends gathered to witness, congratulate and celebrate those accomplishments. School officials said on the school's official Facebook page that they had monitored the weather and worked with emergency management officials to see if and when it would rain that evening.

At 4 p.m., school officials announced that the festivities would be moved indoors. A baccalaureate ceremony took place at 5:30 p.m., and the graduation began at 7 p.m. Officials designated an overflow area and broadcasted the event so others could view it online.

The change in plans did not dampen any enthusiasm. Superintendent Mark Stanton said the graduating class exemplified strength, courage and perseverance throughout a year fraught with a worldwide pandemic.

Of the 224-member class, 83 were named to the A/B honor roll, Principal Angie Brewer said. Thirty-six made the all-A honor roll. Students had already earned 825 college credits, among many other highlights Brewer listed. Eight seniors had already enlisted in the Armed Forces and were met with a standing ovation.

Valedictorian Michael Mann thanked his high school teachers for always pushing him to excel, and Salutatorian Kaycee Factor said she and Mann were always competitive with each other in their classes together.

Buck Owen, school resource officer, told the crowd that, at age seven, he suffered from leukemia and was given only a 10 percent chance to survive. He spent much of his younger years in hospitals, and anger got the best of him. He felt like life was unfair, and he didn't know why he was always sick. At one of his lowest points, a friend told him that life sometimes looks like a big mess -- like when your grandma is cross-stitching or creating a picture in needlepoint. When you look at it from below, it looks like a bunch of messy threads, but it all comes together in a plan, his friend told him.

"The crazy, messy threads are making you the person you're meant to be," Owen told the crowd.

He told the graduates to "aim for the heart," by realizing what strengths they bring to their career. Discovering that job you are meant to do -- not only searching for the big money -- will equate in overall happiness, he said.

"Find your passion."

PHOTO BY SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jessie Dunton shows off the poster he made for the Class of 2021, including his sister, Jamie. The Dunton family lost their dad, James William, on Monday. Jamie participated in the graduation ceremony Sunday night, in her dad's honor.

PHOTO BY SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sunday night was full of smiles, waves and cheers as the 2021 Senior Class prepared to graduate.