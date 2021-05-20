Get hooked on fishing with MDC Free Fishing Days June 12 and 13

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get hooked on fishing through its Free Fishing Days June 12 and 13. During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag.

Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

MDC reminds anglers in Missouri that fishing permits are required before and after June 12 and 13, unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors. All other fishing regulations are also in effect.