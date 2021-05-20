Despite Loss, One Season Win, Girls Soccer Future Bright

Despite dominating possession for the first 23 minutes of the match, the Webb City Lady Cardinals found themselves in a scoreless tie with the McDonald County Lady Mustangs in the opening round match of the Missouri Class 3, District 12, Girls Soccer Tournament on May 17 at Neosho High School.

But Rylie Huff found a loose ball near the left side of the McDonald County goal and knocked it past goalie Samara Smith for the first of her three goals to give the Lady Cardinals a 1-0 lead with 17:34 left in the first half.

Webb City added a goal with 9:23 left before intermission when Anea Bemo also scored the first of her three goals to make the score 2-0 at halftime.

The Lady Cardinals dominated the second half as much as they did the first but were able to turn its dominance into goals, scoring six times in about 30 minutes to claim an 8-0 win.

Bemo scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half before Melia Blair made it 5-0 with 19:59 left.

Huff followed with back-to-back goals to increase the Webb City lead to 7-0 with 16:44 left. Sage Crawford then ended the match with a goal with 9:20 left.

Webb City recorded 36 shots, while the Lady Mustangs failed to get a shot off. McDonald County goal Samara Smith recorded 16 saves in the match.

"The 2-0 score at halftime was actually much better than we expected," said coach John Delatorre. "The girls fought hard, but Webb City has a lot of firepower. It was a good match. I am happy with it."

Delatorre said, even with the lopsided loss and only one win on the season, the future is bright for the Lady Mustangs.

"We only had two juniors on the field tonight and the rest were sophomores and freshmen," Delatorre said. "We graduated five seniors, but none were out there today. Of the sophomores and freshmen, only four of those playing today were sophomores and the rest were freshmen. We have a lot of potential out of this group. If we can keep them playing, it will be an exciting group in a couple of years."