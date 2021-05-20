Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Lisa K. Adams vs. Thomas W. Adams. Dissolution.

Maricela G. Pinales vs. Robert Pinales. Dissolution.

Angela D. Hackett vs. Kevin R. Hackett. Dissolution.

Jerry D. Harnar vs. Shelley L. Harnar. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Lisa K. Adams vs. Thomas W. Adams. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Kady McElhaney. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Maxwell L. Mace. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. James M. Napier. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Rosetta Brewer. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Lisa D. Terrazas et al. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Andrew Nicoletti. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Kelly E. Livers. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Martha Lopez-Anaya et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Ray Manuel. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Karen L. Anderson et al. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sherry Dickerson. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Vicky D. Schlessman. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Adam Scates. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, Inc vs. Lisa Fox. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

James T. Jessen. Weight on axle group exceeded limit for highway.

Sarah J. Holt. Violation of education requirement for a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel Newell Bowen. Driving while revoked/suspended, failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dregon Wayne Charlton. Theft/stealing.

Matthew J. Crawford. Theft/stealing.

Simone Christine Palmer. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jose Valdez-Arriola. Drive commercial motor vehicle without commercial driver's license.

Ignacio G. Rodriguez. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Brandon D. Eslin. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Nicky N. Ellis. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mario Eccheverria. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Donald B. Keel. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

David Molina Sr. Driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Taiosiky Masauo. Driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Curtis J. Hendrix. Domestic assault.

Felonies:

Sarah J. Holt. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Mark McCleskey. Domestic assault.

Brett R. Delaney. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Abel Corral. Statutory sodomy.

Taiosiky Masauo. DWI -- alcohol.

David Molina Sr. Violation of order of protection for adult and stalking.

Jakob Bones. Burglary and theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Hussein A. Hassan et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Hayworth Automotive, LLC. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. William Howard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Rebecca D. Neal. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Dylan L. Tomlinson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Jamie Weller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Angela D. Wilson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Mario Eccheverria. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $204.50.

Richman Fred. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jacob W. Huett. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

William D. Hughes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Emery L. Kafka. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Sarah E. Latour. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50

Brance E. Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Sarah A. Martinez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Jaycob R. McMillan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Alejandro Ramirez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Tanya S. Rankin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Audra L. Robinson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.

Brittnee Alaine Rogers Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.

Charles Robert Ryan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lesley Salas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Mary A. Shields. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Jason A. Duncan. Property damage. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Brian R. Jordan. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.