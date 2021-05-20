This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 25
Keisha Lynn Bowman, 23, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/debit device and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Sarah Jo Holt, 31, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs
Alesha Taray Sherwood, 25, Goodman, assault
April Marie Smith, 35, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
April 26
Alicia Christina Thompson, 43, Pineville, making false report
April 27
Bonnie Sue Meeks, 40, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
April 30
Ani Anison, 21, Noel, theft/stealing
James Daniel Colvard, 42, Anderson, probation/parole violation
John Chris Williams, 47, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and driving while revoked/suspended
May 1
Juan Jose Conde, 38, Noel, domestic assault