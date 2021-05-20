This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 25

Keisha Lynn Bowman, 23, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/debit device and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Sarah Jo Holt, 31, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs

Alesha Taray Sherwood, 25, Goodman, assault

April Marie Smith, 35, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

April 26

Alicia Christina Thompson, 43, Pineville, making false report

April 27

Bonnie Sue Meeks, 40, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

April 30

Ani Anison, 21, Noel, theft/stealing

James Daniel Colvard, 42, Anderson, probation/parole violation

John Chris Williams, 47, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and driving while revoked/suspended

May 1

Juan Jose Conde, 38, Noel, domestic assault