A Loss to Hollister in Final Regular Season Baseball Game

Hollister's Colby Teaster hit a three-run homer that landed on top of the VO-AG building at McDonald County High School to lead the Tigers to a 7-4 win on May 13 in the final regular-season game for the Mustangs.

McDonald County led 4-3 in the top of the fifth when Teaster gave Hollister a 6-4 lead with his two-out bomb.

Hollister took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a single, a triple and a sacrifice fly.

McDonald County tied the game in the third on a leadoff single by Ethan Lett, a hit batter, an RBI single by Cross Dowd and a stolen base and wild pitch.

Hollister regained the lead in the top of the fourth on two walks and a single, but the Mustangs answered with two runs in the bottom half inning to take the lead back.

Destyn Dowd singled to lead off the inning. With two out, Dowd scored on a wild pitch for the first run. Wade Rickman then reached on an error before Cole Martin walked to put runners on first and second. Levi Hel then hit a ground ball that was thrown away at first, allowing Rickman to score, but Levi Malone (running for Martin) was caught trying to score all the way from first.

Hollister then took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on a bunt hit, a walk and Teaster's two-out homer.

The Tigers added a run in the seventh on a walk and two doubles.

Ethan Francisco took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out three and walking four in five innings. Rylee Boyd worked the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits, walking three and striking out three.

McDonald County had no player with two or more hits. Leading the Mustangs with one hit each were Martin, Helm, Lett, Rickman Cross Dowd, Isaac Behm and Destyn Dowd.

McDonald County honored the four senior members of the team following the game, including Lett, Rickman, Francisco and Boyd.

"Our seniors are a great group of kids," said coach Kevin Burgi. "They are hard-working, lead-by-example guys. They are always doing the right thing. They are a group that has accepted their role. There are very few senior classes that do that as well as they did. All of them have stepped up in big spots and delivered. Without them, we aren't where we are, without a doubt. Francisco has thrown a ton of innings and was an integral part of a lot of wins. Boyd is a save away from the school record and also has started some games. Lett has had some of our bigger bats of the year in a pinch hitter/DH role for the most part. Wade probably didn't have the start he wanted but found a way to contribute. I am proud of all of them. I just saw so much improvement from the first time I saw them. They have gotten so much better because they have worked very hard."

McDonald County falls to 14-13 entering its opening-round game of the Missouri Class 5, District 6, Baseball Tournament against West Plains at MCHS on May 18.

East Newton

McDonald County scored four runs in the fifth inning to key a comeback win over East Newton on May 12 at MCHS.

The Patriots led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before McDonald County scored four runs on two hits, three walks and an error on the way to a 6-4 win.

Cross Dowd and Helm walked to start the go-ahead rally. Gordon drove in the first run of the inning with a single before Helm scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-3. Behm then hit a ground ball to short that was misplayed, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to score.

East Newton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on three singles and a walk. McDonald County avoided further damage when Parnell threw out a runner at the plate for the second out of the inning and Martin picked a runner off first for the third.

It took only one pitch for McDonald County to tie the score. Martin hit his fourth homer of the season on the first pitch leading in the bottom half of the inning.

But East Newton scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead before McDonald County answered in the bottom of the fifth.

The Mustangs added an insurance run in the sixth when Martin was hit by a pitch and scored on Helm's sacrifice fly after Cross Dowd reached on a bunt hit.

Destyn Dowd got the win, working an inning of relief, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. Cross Dowd started and went four innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking two and striking out one.

Francisco worked an inning of scoreless relief before Boyd closed the door in the seventh, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Parnell had two hits to lead the Mustangs at the plate, while Martin, Helm, Gordon and Cross Dowd had one hit each.

The game was an added game after a makeup game with Mount Vernon was canceled for the second time this year due to wet grounds.

"I just want to give a big tip of the cap to our training staff and our strength and conditioning staff and East Newton's as well," Burgi said. "At this time of the season, bodies start to break down and teams are unable to play. It goes a long way for those two groups of people to be able to get us healthy and on the field. So I am very, very proud of both East Newton's training staff and our training staff and strength and conditioning staff."