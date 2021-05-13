Pre-Trial Conference Set In Murder Case

A June pre-trial conference is set for a Noel man accused of murdering a Bella Vista, Ark., man, then dumping his body.

Investigators are charging Henry Bridgeford with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2020, investigators learned a male had been shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends, according to a McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff's Office news release. The homicide occurred in the southern part of rural McDonald County. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed the victim and forced the others to drive, then dumped the victim alongside Bear Hollow Road.

After investigators located the body, the victim was turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and an autopsy performed. The victim was later identified as Christian Zigmunt of Bella Vista.

Bridgeford's pre-trial conference is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, before Judge John LePage. A hearing took place on May 5, according to court records.

Bridgeford is being represented by attorney Kellie Lyn Duckering of Carthage.

Court records show that an order was filed on March 11 of last year, committing the defendant to the Department of Mental Health because of "incompetency to proceed."