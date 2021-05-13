Obituaries

Carlton Joseph Lewis Jr.

March 20, 1952

May 4, 2021

Carlton ("Peanut") Joseph Lewis Jr., died peacefully at Mercy Joplin on May 4, 2021.

He grew up on and in the Mississippi River. He served in the USAF. He met Helen Wright at Columbus Air Force Base where he was a paramedic and firefighter. In his thirties, he had his first heart attack and, as a result of these issues, he remained in poor health up to his death. Like the river, his life was focused on endurance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Catherine "Dollie" Irlbeck Lewis and Carlton Lewis; his baby brother, Carlton; and his wife, Helen Wright Lewis.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa of Goodman, Mo.; two grandchildren; and sisters, Cathy Lewis and Kay Williams (Michael) all of Pierce City.

He will be buried at Springfield Military Cemetery. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. at Goodman Baptist Church Sunday, May 30. Pastor James Townsend will preside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Church in Goodman, St. Jude's or a Christian youth program of your choice.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Barbara June (Edmonds) Orler

June 13, 1936

May 4, 2021

Barbara June (Edmonds) Orler, 84, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Neosho, Mo.

She was born June 13, 1936, in Lanagan, Mo., to Ben and Bess (Chase) Edmonds. Early years included travel with her parents and siblings due to her father's work, attending several grade schools from Texas to Ohio. She graduated from Anderson High School in 1954, the only female in her high school woodworking class, and enjoyed woodworking as a hobby for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed her children's sporting events and school activities and was a fan of Elvis Presley. She served the McDonald County School system for more than 24 years, retiring as the assistant to the superintendent in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juanita (Edmonds) Kreiser; brother, Leonard Edmonds; infant daughter, Nancy Orler; granddaughter, Emily Vandergriff; and husband, Donald Joseph "Joe" Orler.

She is survived by five children, Cathy Orler of Camdenton, Mo., Robert Benjamin Orler (Julie) of Brighton, Mich., Greg Orler (Leigh) of Dallas, Barbee (Orler) Vandergriff (Dean) of Carthage, Mo., John Douglas Orler (Mark Worstell) of St. Louis, Mo.; and six grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 7, 2021, at Peace Valley Cemetery with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Peggy Lee Rustin

Feb. 19, 1956

April 24, 2021

Peggy Lee Rustin, 65, of Webb City, Mo., died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home, following battles with multiple lifelong illnesses.

She was born Feb. 19, 1956, in Southwest City, Mo., to Henry and Eloise (Crosby) Smith. She was faithful to God. At eight years, during vacation Bible School, she was saved. She enjoyed junior and youth camp meetings. She graduated from McDonald County High School in 1974 and attended Midwest Bible Institute in Houston. She attended Southside Church in Joplin and Community Baptist Church in Noel, Mo. She married Larry Rustin on Aug. 5, 1977, in Anderson, Mo. She homeschooled her daughters and enjoyed baking and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Smith (Oct. 2020); and sisters-in-law, Kathy Pogue and Rita Anderson.

She is survived by her husband Larry Rustin, Webb City; two daughters, Lauren Manning (Joshua) of Noel, Rachel Stemm (Andrew) of Joplin, Mo.; her mother, Eloise Smith of Anderson; one sister, Patsy Loncarich (James) of Goodman, Mo; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mason-Woodard Chapel, with Alvin Buschman and Kendall Glenn officiating. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery Webb City.

Memorial contributions may be given to Community Baptist Church, Noel, Mo., in care of the mortuary.

Arrangements were by Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory.

Paul Henry Todd

Feb. 3, 1968

May 7, 2021

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Paul Henry Todd, 53, died suddenly.

He was born Feb. 3, 1968, in Joplin, Mo., to Charles Junior Todd and Rosa Lee (Williams) Stout. He spent his childhood in Waco, Mo., before moving to Parsons, Kan., for a few years. His family moved to McDonald County in 1984. He was in the graduating class of 1986. He married Anita Goddard in October 1991. He worked the last several years as an operator at Village Waste Water in Bella Vista, Ark.

He leaves behind his wife; daughters, Carlisa Rose, Caileann Rae; two brothers, Steve Todd, Mark Todd; and two sisters, Reveille Cooper, Edie King.

He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Jeff.

There will be no services at this time.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

