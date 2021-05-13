Noel City Council Approves Farmers Market

Getting some fresh fruits and veggies will take on new meaning when a new Farmers Market is launched in Noel this summer.

Noel alderwoman Kim Wilson presented the idea to the city council Tuesday night. The Farmers Market could take place on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Anderson has a Farmers Market on the first and third Saturdays, she added.

Members said launching the idea is a good one that will bring additional traffic and money to the town. Vendors who participate will not be charged any fees, they agreed.

Council members also took positive steps to promote their town by voting to join the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce. Advertising the town's amenities is a "no brainer," alderman William Rose said.

In other business, Noel City Council members learned that Mayor Terry Lance and Streets Superintendent Christopher Craig are researching options about handling an unusual hole in the city park. Lance contacted someone with geological services, who suggested the hole could be a sinkhole, but not likely.

Crew members will fill the hole and then observe any changes, Lance said. With all the caves in the Noel area, Lance said crew members will keep an eye on it and can call their geological services contact for additional resources if needed.

In related news, the city cleanup effort is pretty successful, Craig told the council. City officials are asking residents to clean up and dispose of trash and unwanted items. However, at least 18-19 mattresses have been left by the dumpsters after hours, he said. That will cost the city nearly $500 to rid themselves of the mattresses, Craig said. Surveillance cameras show that some persons made several trips to bring in the mattresses. Marshal Randy Wilson said he would review the video and see what can be done.

During departmental reports, Wilson shared that the department made 15 arrests in April. Approximately 126 cases were logged, with 621 cases logged so far this year.