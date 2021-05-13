Lighten Up: Sanders Says Humor Can Reduce Stressful Situations

A good sense of humor can diffuse a situation and put a person at ease. That is particularly critical when trying to calm a patient or family member in an emergency situation, Joe Sanders said.

Sanders is a 10-year volunteer with the White Rock Fire Department. Effective communication is the key, he said. Building a good relationship with the community helps pave the way for a smoother outcome.

"They're liable to calm down and talk to you if they know you," Sanders said.

The volunteer firefighter goes a step further, being respectful while trying to lighten the situation. "I've developed my own style," he said. "I read the situation. Laughing usually works." He points to an example of a friend who had been driving and had an accident. He wouldn't speak with anyone, but when he saw Sanders on the scene, he relaxed considerably after Sanders cracked a small joke or two.

Sanders believes in building community among the department's ranks. At a recent meeting night, Sanders offered to bring his grill and hot dogs so fellow volunteers could fellowship. It's that kind of idea put into action that creates better working relationships.

"He wanted to bring his grill and cook at the meeting," said White Rock Fire Chief Jason Bowman. "He is a very thoughtful person and likes to joke with the members to help bring a smile to everyone's face."

Sanders, who installs hardwood floors for a living, was inspired to join the department when his mom broke her hip. He witnessed first-responders treat his mom, and that motivated him to join.

Honestly, he said, he's wanted to serve as a firefighter from a young age. "As I kid, I wanted to be a fireman," he said.

Fellow volunteers say Sanders has a big heart. He just knows that humor can work out a lot of life's aches and pains.

Working relationships with fellow volunteer firefighters can be strengthened through sharing and processing after difficult calls. "If you dwell on it, it will eat you up," he said. Likewise, a joke or two can make the day a little better.

"You have to have a sense of humor," he said. "I believe that all the way."

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.