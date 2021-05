Land Transfers

Charles Schmit to Kevin McClellan and Deborah McClellan. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela J. Huddleston Espinoza to Land Hunter Group, LLC. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Billy Cundiff's Hidden Acres. Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Toby Grider and Tammy Grider to Bill Anderson and Marie Anderson. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Joyce M. Durham and Gene Durham, deceased, to Eric Benton. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Branded K, LLC to James Snow and Jeremy M. Snow. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

James A. Turner and Kelly L. Turner to Jeremy Whittle and Jamie Whittle. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin Blecha, Vicki Blecha, Randy Gibson and Nina Gibson to Stacy Denise Gibson-Bavirisetti. Fairview Heights. Blk. 1, Lot 22 and Lot 23. McDonald County, Mo.

Eric Tuomala to Eric Tuomala and Bonnie Tuomala. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Triple BMW Ranch, LLC to Milton Myers and Cheryl Myers. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kao V. Yang and Akia V. Yang to Ronnie Brown and Cathy Brown. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 30 and Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Randy Weems and Tammy Weems to Bradley Jacob Jordan and Janet Renea Jordan. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

William H. Klarner II to Joseph Garufi and Deana Garufi. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald J. Davis and Lindsey P. Davis to Jarrod Allyn Sangwin and Kellie Jean Sangwin. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Hillview Acres II. Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela Cowger to Adam Kalmbach. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McMillen Heights. McDonald County, Mo.