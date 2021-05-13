Girls Soccer Team Loses By Penalty Kicks

Monett outscored McDonald County 2-1 in penalty kicks to claim a 2-1 win over the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team on May 3 at Monett High School.

Anna Clarkson gave McDonald County a 1-0 lead at intermission with a goal midway through the first half.

The Lady Mustangs maintained its 1-0 lead until Monett tied the score with a goal early in the second half.

Neither team could score in the remaining time of regulation or during two overtime periods, sending the match to penalty kicks to decide the winner.

Monett scored twice on PKs while the only McDonald County goal came from Clarkson, leaving the Lady Mustangs one goal short, both in penalty kicks and overall.

Logan-Rogersville

Logan-Rogersville built a 6-0 lead at halftime on the way to a 7-0 decision over McDonald County on May 7 at Logan-Rogersville High School.

The Lady Mustangs hosted Springfield Catholic on May 10 before beginning district play on May 15 at Neosho High School.