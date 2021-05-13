Early Childhood Program Faces Hardships

Covid-19 has made the past year difficult for teachers everywhere, and Shelly Emmert, a teacher in the early childhood education program at Pineville Primary, recently shared some of the ways the program has had to adapt.

"It's been difficult to find children for the program," she said, noting that schools were shut down in March 2020 through the rest of the year, and enrollment for early childhood, which is usually done in April, had to be done in August. She said the program had a lower number enrolled because parents are not sure they can come into the building and enroll their children or they are homeschooling their children.

Learning has been affected by covid-19, she said.

"While in the classroom, we all have masks on, and the preschoolers take visual clues and learn letter sounds by watching how you make your mouth move, and it makes it so difficult while you're teaching phonics and modeling letter sounds, and it affects the children's language learning," she said. "They're growing up in a generation these past two years where everyone has a mask. Sometimes we read someone's visual cues or how to pronounce things, so that's been difficult for them."

Social distancing is a challenge in preschool, she added.

"Preschoolers are not very good at staying away from each other. They've learned words like 'social distancing' that I never thought we would say in preschool. We have them in separate desks, where before they would be at a table. I've had to tell my students, 'Oh, no you can't touch that student. Everyone's got their own bubble.' And when you're little that's really hard. They've learned a lot about germs in the pandemic. They wash their hands before they enter the building, before they eat, every time they share an activity. They're constantly hand washing in the classroom. We have to take precautions and safety measures."

She said the situation has been difficult for parents as well. Teachers want to foster good home-school relationships with parents, she said. They want parents involved in activities, but the pandemic shut all of that down. A limited number of people are allowed to enter the building.

"I know it's been hard on parents because they want to be involved in what the students are doing," she said.

Emmert concluded, "(Children are) pretty social creatures even if they have to stay apart. They are so aware of the germs. If they touch a toy it immediately has to be cleaned. They can't get in someone else's bubble. They want to be loving and hugging on their friends. We're raising a whole generation that's more aware of their health and things we never thought of."