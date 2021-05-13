Do You Recognize This WWII Veteran?

COURTESY PHOTO/Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 9 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heros' faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

