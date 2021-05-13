Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Arthur Stark vs. Petra S. Stark. Dissolution.

Martha E. Hernandez vs. Rodolfo E. Rosillo. Dissolution.

Angelica Ocampo vs. Raul Lara Garcia. Dissolution.

Chastady R. Buzzard vs. Cody D. Buzzard. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Natalie L. Staib. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Randall K. Allison. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Melinda K. Brady. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Landin Foreman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Brandon D. Freeman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ashley Nicole Garcia. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Danny Hookes Jr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Hannag M. Hutson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $285.50.

Kelly M. Legrand. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Jerod K. Leverenz. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Gabrielle Elaine Logston. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Sebastian Pulido-Espinoza. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

James Kenneth Tomlinson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Timothy Armstrong. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Angela Wilson. Suit on account.

Jeff Taylor vs. Brett Ramsey. Unlawful detainer.

Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Laura D. Lewis. Contract -- other.

Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Scott Haggard. Contract -- other.

Justin Mills et al vs. Alvin Kohler et al. Promissory note.

Dallas R. Slaughter vs. Ron Rickman et al. Unlawful detainer.

Synchrony Bank vs. Billy Brassfield. Contract/account (bulk).

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cara Williamson. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Silver B. Baylock. Contract -- other.

Discover Bank vs. Victor J. Payne. Contract -- other.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Veronica Jarvis. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Marcey Miller. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Phillip Hutchison. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jason Capps. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Katelyne N. Seal. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

James Alan Boyer. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Jody L. Bullard. Exceeded posted speed limit, failure to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident and driving while revoked/suspended.

Lesley Salas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose David Alvardo Ramirez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Bethany A. Bergen. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

John K. Dungan. DWI -- alcohol.

Bethany A. Bergen. DWI -- alcohol.

James William Waldron. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Lisa Fox. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Peggy J. Hembree. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Dickie G. Hittson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Caroline Kirk. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Jimmy Killion. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Susan McKee. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Amithyst Ragland. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Doris Sisk. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

David R. Dean. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Brandon Dean Freeman. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

David L. Gibson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hannah M. Hutson. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Michael A. Jackson. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jonathan J. Janacek. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $160.50.

Jandelina Smith Saimon. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cody D. Warren. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dillon B. Woods. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Jason P. McAdams. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Two years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Joshua C. McIntire. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Dennis William. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.