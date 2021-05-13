Council Hears Request For Adjustment To Frontage Requirement

Bill Hackworth approached the Goodman board of aldermen during the regular meeting to inquire about adjusting the current ordinance regarding property frontage.

Hackworth is in the process of building three new homes in town but noted that the narrow lots in town limit the allowed square footage for himself and other contractors. He asked that the ordinance be updated to read that homes must allow for a frontage that is 10% of the total square footage.

"There is not a lot of places to buy, rent, live in the county," Hackworth said. "This could help."

Alderman Paula Brodie said she would like to look into the current ordinance more before making a decision.

Hackworth went on to request a variance for a specific property in order to move forward with purchasing two adjoining lots to combine and subdivide.

Hackworth then inquired about double water-meter vaults to be installed for two duplexes he is building.

Public Works Director David Brodie said there are two double-meter vaults in town at this time, but Hackworth would be responsible for purchasing the unusual equipment.

"If you're paying for it, I don't see the issue," said Mayor J.R. Fisher. The council unanimously voted to grant Hackworth permission to install the double meter vaults.

In other business, the council:

• Scheduled a special meeting regarding the budget for Wednesday, May 12, at Alderman Brodie's request;

• Heard from Alderman Clay Sexson in regards to the 2021 Transportation Needs Survey;

• Conducted the second reading of Bill No. 2021-523, adopting a new code of ordinances for 2021;

• Conducted the first reading of Bill No. 2021-524, amending municipal court costs associated with the city;

• Accepted a contract with Henson Trash Service for waste removal;

• Scheduled the citywide garage sale for the first weekend in August;

• Paid bills in the amount of $22,464.24.