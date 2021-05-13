Commission Minutes

March 24

• Dustin Johnson, assistant prosecuting attorney, and Sheriff Rob Evenson met with the Commission in regards to the Second Amendment Preservation Resolution. All in attendance agreed on the wording of the Resolution and the motion unanimously passed to adopt it.

March 29

• Nate Ledgerwood and Terry Welch, of Tri-State Truck Center, met with the Commission in regards to a two-year equipment lease the county currently holds on three dump trucks for the Road and Bridge Department. Payment for these leases will come due later this year. In order to have no downtime and continue with the lease program, Commissioners must decide soon whether to continue in the lease program or buy the dump trucks outright.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $479,538.62.

March 31

• Judge John LePage, Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Johnson met with the Commission to discuss Drug Treatment Court. The Court feels it necessary to add a Drug Court Treatment Coordinator position to ensure proper monitoring of individuals in the system. A Missouri State grant has been approved for $15,000 but an additional $10,000 is needed to secure the position. The 40th Judicial Circuit Court is asking for $5,000 each from Newton County and McDonald County. Motion unanimously passed to pay the $5,000 out of County Revenue Other, Consultant/Legal Service budget line.

• Jerry Mullin, Road and Bridge foreman, and Commissioners checked bridges and roadways on Langley Road, Deer Creek Road, as well as upper and lower Mill Creek Road. Upon returning, the condition of the bridge on Langley Road, from Highway EE to Cowskin Creek was discussed. The bridge was closed on March 29 due to the collapse of the structure. Being a high-traffic area combined with the unsafe structure, Commissioners deemed the repairs urgent, emergency measures. Motion unanimously passed to conduct emergency repairs to the bridge not to exceed $60,000.

• The Commission discussed whether to continue leasing Road and Bridge equipment through Tri-State Truck Center or to buy the equipment outright. Motion unanimously passed to lease three dump trucks for two more years.

April 5

• Commissioners discussed the possible purchase of property located at 408 Harmon Street in Pineville, previously known as the US Bank building on the downtown square. After negotiation and competing offers, the Commission exercised purchase rights for $90,000 "as is." Commissioners agreed the property was worth the asking price and the building would be of great use. Motion passed unanimously to purchase the property for the full asking price. Closing on the property was set for April 28.

April 7

• Commissioners drove Indian Creek Road, Stillwell Hollow Road, Spring Valley Road and Candlestick Road for inspection.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $86,319.