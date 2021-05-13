Noel School Reunion

The annual Noel All School Reunion has been postponed this year due to construction at the school and concerns about covid-19. The plan is to be on track for 2022 and hope to see you all then. If you have questions, you can reach Jody Lester at 417-389-6273 or Donna Carter at 918-791-4299.

American Legion Dinner

The Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 "Third Friday Benefit Dinner" will be held Friday, May 21, with dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru available at the Legion building located next door to Cornerstone Bank in Pineville. The dinner will be prepared by the ladies Auxiliary and feature, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and drinks.

A donation of $9 is requested and serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 417-845-8757, 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330.

Free Suicide Prevention Zoom Classes

An hour of your time could save a life. The University of Missouri Extension will offer free one-hour suicide prevention training sessions online in May.

QPR Gatekeeper Training helps participants "question, persuade and refer" someone who may be suicidal, says MU Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch. QPR was created in 1995 by clinical psychologist Paul Quinnett as an emergency mental health intervention for suicidal persons.

The free sessions, presented via Zoom, will help anyone who wants to know the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer help and how to get help to save a life, Funkenbusch says. Participants learn to be "gatekeepers" who can recognize when a person might be in a suicide crisis and know how to respond.

"A gatekeeper can be anyone," Funkenbusch says. "We can all save lives. Signs of crisis are all around us. The QPR hour-long training empowers people to recognize those signs and make a positive difference."

At the end of the training, attendees receive a two-year certification.

Dates and times: Tuesday, May 18, 6-7 p.m.; Thursday, May 20, 12-1 p.m. and Tuesday, May 25, 6-7 p.m.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom.

Home Gardening Webinar

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects. Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays through May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists. "For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens," said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.

Schedule of topics -- May 20: Herbs and May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series. For questions, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) celebrates the start of rehearsals again. Women who love to sing from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will restart meetings from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

Virtual Beef Cooking Club

Get hands-on experience cooking beef at home, including recipes, cooking tips and nutrition information. When you register, you will receive a link to watch at showtime or a later time. You will also receive the recipe, shopping list and more.

Your Virtual Cooking Club Host -- Luella was raised on a fifth-generation farm and developed a passion for agriculture early on. Luella has worked with 4-H youth and commodity groups to promote agriculture education in the classroom. She is leading a national AG literacy program and school lunch program to expand beef offerings and nutrition connections. She also leads a consumer outreach team as the consumer affairs director for the Missouri Beef Industry Council. She is the author of a cookbook and children's book series that highlights agriculture and farm life.

Virtual beef cooking schedules (every Tuesday)

June 1 -- 12 p.m. -- United We Steak. Grilling Tips and More -- Featured Recipe: Classic Beef Kabobs and Steak Rub

Register for any or all sessions at https://ncba-uvcwn.formstack.com/forms/mobc_virtual_beef_cooking_clu