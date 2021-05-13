This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 18

George Edward Roberts, 53, Anderson, failure to return to confinement to Department of Corrections

April 19

Charlie Keith Holland, 42, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Bradley Vernon Porter, 41, Neosho, theft/stealing

Jerry Dale Slaughter Jr., 32, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing

David L. Warren, 62, Pineville, tampering with motor vehicle and receiving stolen property

April 20

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 23, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeded posted speed limit and authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right

Dirige Keller, 23, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit

Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 50, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and passing bad check

Jennifer Marie Mills, 29, Bentonville, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

April 21

Bruce Allen Goodwin, 38, Montreal, Mo., unlawful possession of a firearm

Chandra Cherie Johnson, 34, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Kansas, Kan., property damage and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Timothy Dale Worth, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

April 22

Joshua-Alen Solomon David, 22, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Gennifer Lavante, 37, Gravette, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child and urinate/defecate in public

April 23

Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 31, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting

Jessica Ann Marker, 32, Pineville, theft/stealing

April 24

Curtis Rusty Alan Reynolds, 33, Seligman, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner