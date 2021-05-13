This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 18
George Edward Roberts, 53, Anderson, failure to return to confinement to Department of Corrections
April 19
Charlie Keith Holland, 42, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Bradley Vernon Porter, 41, Neosho, theft/stealing
Jerry Dale Slaughter Jr., 32, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing
David L. Warren, 62, Pineville, tampering with motor vehicle and receiving stolen property
April 20
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 23, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeded posted speed limit and authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right
Dirige Keller, 23, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit
Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 50, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and passing bad check
Jennifer Marie Mills, 29, Bentonville, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
April 21
Bruce Allen Goodwin, 38, Montreal, Mo., unlawful possession of a firearm
Chandra Cherie Johnson, 34, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Kansas, Kan., property damage and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Timothy Dale Worth, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
April 22
Joshua-Alen Solomon David, 22, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Gennifer Lavante, 37, Gravette, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child and urinate/defecate in public
April 23
Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 31, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting
Jessica Ann Marker, 32, Pineville, theft/stealing
April 24
Curtis Rusty Alan Reynolds, 33, Seligman, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner