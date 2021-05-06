Sign in
Tigers Take First At Big Eight Conference Golf Tournament

May 6, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Owen Swearingen fired a one-under-par 70 at the Carthage Golf Course to lead the Nevada Tigers to the championship of the Big 8 Conference Golf Tournament.

Nevada shot a team total of 335 to edge Springfield Catholic, which finished second with a 344 total.

McDonald County placed ninth out of the 13 schools with a 410 total.

The Mustangs were led by Cory Creason with a 97 and Jordan Meador with a 98. Other McDonald County scores were Parker Toney with a 101 and Dayson Fickle with a 114.

Ty Cooper of Reeds Spring finished second to Swearingen for medalist honors with a 78.

McDonald County now heads to the Class 4, District 3, tournament set for May 10 at Whispering Springs Golf Course in Marshfield.

