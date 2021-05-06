Sign in
Simmons Supplies Gear For Southwest City Police

by Megan Davis | May 6, 2021 at 8:31 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO/Jericho Roberts of Simmons Foods presents Southwest City Police Chief Bud Gow with new ballistic panels for the department's carry vests. These will replace the outdated, decade-old panels that officers were utilizing.

Simmons of Southwest City stepped in to supply the local police department with much needed protective gear last week.

Police Chief Bud Gow knew that the department's carry vests were nearing their expiration and was looking into replacing them when serendipity struck.

"Simmons, out of the blue, called and asked if there was anything that we needed," he said. "I explained to them about us wanting to update our ballistic panels and they offered to buy them for us."

Gow said the previous ballistic panels were more than 10 years old, outdated and in desperate need of replacement.

Simmons donated brand new Level IIIA Kevlar replacement panels for each officer.

