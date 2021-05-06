Shaddox Captures A Bird's Eye View Of Progress

Dylan Shaddox looks at life through a lens from up above. He enjoys taking photos of progress, making sure that his shots document history.

Shaddox utilizes a drone to secure his photos. He takes photos of anything scenic, under construction, weather-related or by request.

Photos of the I-49 Missouri/Arkansas connector and former roundabout in Bentonville, Ark., help document the progression of the project. It's something he thinks is pretty important.

"It's history I can show my kids (someday)," he said. "I enjoy keeping pictures and documenting."

Shaddox, who used to live by Lake Brittany in Bella Vista, Ark., first became interested in drone photographing when he found a group on Facebook.

He thought drone photography would capture a different perspective. He purchased a drone, which he used for about four years. His most recent drone, a Mavic 2 Pro, is an upgrade.

He also takes photos with his Canon camera, and his cellphone, but admits the shots taken from above get the most admiration.

The Federal Aviation Administration regulates drones and requires the operator to be able to see his or her drone. Usually, that's about a half-mile from launch, he said. Drones legally should be capped out at 400 feet in elevation, so it doesn't interfere with birds and trees.

Anyone who plans to fly a drone near an airport should research regulations because there are several restrictions, he added.

Learning how to manipulate a drone initially took him about a week and a half. Once he caught on, he began photographing lakes and highway construction. Real estate companies and individuals have hired him to photograph land or their farms.

These days, he enjoys documenting the progression of projects. He shares his photos on social media. The highway department has re-tweeted or liked several of his posts on Twitter.

Shaddox spends about six to eight hours a month, taking photos. His drone has a battery, which he recharges in his car.

Most feedback has been positive. Though a few have mentioned that drones are invasive to one's privacy, Shaddox operates his drone in fairly large areas.

Usually, people say the photos seem to portray a bird's eye view, or a viewpoint they've never seen before, he said.

Shaddox has a business license to sell his work. He hopes to advance his career into a part-time gig, making some money on the side.

In the meantime, he'll capture shots of lakes, flooding, snowfall, scenic lakes -- and roadways under construction.

"The feedback from so many people has been cool," he said. "People are amazed at what drones can do."

Courtesy Photo Dylan Shaddox took this shot just this past weekend. The former roundabout in Bentonville, Ark., has experienced many changes recently, thanks to all the work that crews are accomplishing.

Courtesy Photo This photo, taken over Edinburgh Road in Bella Vista, shows the bypass in the Bella Vista, Ark., area. Dylan Shaddox utilizes his drone to take photos of various projects' progress, such as the I-49 bypass.

Courtesy Photo Raging flood waters last week broke away part of an old dam in Bella Vista. Dylan Shaddox captured this shot with his drone.