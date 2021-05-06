Obituaries

Donald Aubrey Brackney Sr.

May 8, 1947

April 27, 2021

Donald Aubrey Brackney Sr., 73, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 8, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to Kenneth and Grace (Traxel) Brackney. He worked for MODOT as the area foreman for Southwest McDonald County for 28 years. He also worked for 10 years as a booking consultant for Canada North Lodge, booking hunting and fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and watching his cows.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Brackney; mother and step-father, Grace and Leander "Lee" Prelle; and brother, Douglas Brackney.

Surviving are two sons, Donald Aubrey Brackney Jr. of Grove, Okla., Coleman Duke Brackney of Sulphur Springs; and a sister, June Murray of Sulphur Springs.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Ark., with pastor JR "Jim Bob" Morgan officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Billy Richard Brassfield

May 3, 1949

April 25, 2021

Billy Richard Brassfield, 71, of Pineville, Mo., died April 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 3, 1949, in Bentonville, Ark., to Bill Brassfield and Joy Vale Wardlaw Brassfield. He formerly was the manager at MFA Feed. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, going to the lake and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Carol Brassfield of the home; four sons, Richie Morris of Bentonville, Preston Brassfield (Lacy) of Fayetteville, Terry Brassfield of Pineville, Richard Brassfield of Gravette; one sister, Rhonda Ramirez (Gabriel) of Pineville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made to siscofuneralhome.net.

Claud Anderson Carter

April 29, 1926

April 26, 2021

Claud Anderson Carter, 94, of Stella, Mo., died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the McDonald Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born April 29, 1926, in Stella to Dannie and Mollie (Cook) Carter. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Army. He married Mildred Maxine Harris on Aug. 4, 1944, in Bentonville, Ark. He worked for Eagle Picher in Joplin, Mo., for 35 years. He enjoyed working on his farm, fishing and gardening. He was a devoted Cardinal baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Mildred Maxine Carter (March 12, 1982); six brothers, Troy, Floyd, Farrell, Junior, Gene, Bill; sister, Edna; and son-in-law, Bill Francisco.

He is survived by his two daughters, Gail Francisco, Pam Brittain (Tim) all of Stella; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Juanita Whelan (Hank) of Plainfield, Ill., Geneva Testerman (Don) of Noel, Mo.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Burial followed with full military honors at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo. Pastor Mark Sumler officiated.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Union Cemetery Association, in care of the funeral home.

Roger Thomas Coe

May 1, 1943

April 29, 2021

Roger Thomas Coe, 77, of Goodman, Mo., died Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born May 1, 1943, in Guthrie County, Iowa, to Harold Kenneth and Viola (Crawley) Coe. He was raised in Casey, Iowa, where he graduated high school in 1960. On Dec. 30, 1961, he married Carol Pridemore. He drove a truck most of his life. He was employed by Buddy L Toys, Neosho Products, Sunbeam, Jardon and Ozark Wood Products, before retiring in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with family and friends and being on the open road.

His parents and three brothers, Dwayne, Melvin and Willie, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Coe of the home; his five children, Georgene Austin (David) of Neosho, Leroy Coe of Goodman, Stanley Coe of Goodman, Arbadella Hobbs (Mitchell) of Goodman, Michael Coe also of Goodman; and 16 grandchildren.

A visitation was held Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences: website, www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Danny Joe Frye

May 11, 1943

April 30, 2021

Danny Joe Frye, 77, of Southwest City, Mo., died Friday, April 30, 2021.

He was born May 11, 1943, to Charley and Clarice (Drake) Frye. He married Lois Randall on Dec. 26, 1962. He retired from CMC Rail Salvage in 2012 after more than 50 years with the company. Up to his death, he continued to operate his farm with Murphy, his red heeler, constantly at his side. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Masonic Lodge #544 in Jay, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Clarice; and infant daughter, Danelle Lynn.

Survivors are his wife, Lois Frye; son, Danny Russell (Shana); daughters, Danae Louise Hardy, Dana Rae; honorary children, John and Connie Carter; five grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Louise), Gary (Joneta); and sister, Charlotte Priest (David).

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Southwest City First Baptist Church in Southwest City, with pastors Ricky Williams and Richard Hart officiating. Burial will follow in the Southwest City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home.

Loretta 'Kaye' James

Oct. 6, 1944

April 28, 2021

Loretta "Kaye" James, 76, passed away April 28, 2021.

Kaye was born on October 6, 1944, in Springfield, Colorado, to Clifford Myrick and Dorothy Steen. She graduated from Southwest City Highschool in 1962. Kaye owned and operated beauty shops in Southwest City for many years. She also worked for DCCSAN in Jay until her retirement.

Kaye was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She and her husband adopted many strays that came to their home. She was an Elvis Presley fan, amassing all the news articles she could find upon his death. Kaye enjoyed watching her favorite quarterback, Tom Brady.

Kaye married Larry James on April 9, 1997, in Miami, Oklahoma; he survives, of the home.

Kaye was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wayne Myrick; two sisters, Ethel Pace and Betty Craig; and granddaughter, Tamisha Cooper. Survivors include her husband, Larry James, son; Jeff Cooper (Ginger) of Southwest City; daughter, Lana Cooper of Bella Vista; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home in Grove. Memorial donations can be sent to Humane Society of Grove & Grand 64301 E 290 Rd, Grove, OK 74344.

PAID OBITUARY

Bill Brassfield

Roger Coe

Dan Frye