MCHS Track Teams Take Home Second- And Third-Place Finishes

Led by a first-place effort from Mariana Salas in the javelin, the McDonald County High School girls' track team took second place at the Monett Relays held on April 27 at Monett High School.

Salas had a winning throw of 35.27 meters to beat Kyren Postlewait of Cassville, who was second with a throw of 33.11.

The Lady Mustangs took second place in two relays -- the 4x400 and the 4x800.

In the 4x400, the McDonald County team of Reagan Myrick, Nevaeh Dodson, Kaycee Factor and Anna Belle Price finished in a time of 4:31.0, while College Heights won the event in a time of 4:21.10.

Cassville won the 4x800 in 11:28.0, with McDonald County in second in a time of 11:35.70. Madison Burton and Melysia McCrory joined Factor and Price for the Lady Mustangs.

McDonald County had six third-place finishes, including two from McCrory. The sophomore was third in the high jump (1.37 meters) and in the 1600 (6:15.1).

Factor added a third in the 400 (1:04.80) as did Townsend, Dodson and Myrick, along with Gissele Reyes-Luna, in the 4x200 (1:57.90). Price was also third in the pole vault (2.00 meters).

The Lady Mustangs' other third place came from Sosha Howard in the triple jump with a leap of 9.57 meters.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Jada Alfaro, fourth, shot put, 9.00; Price, fourth, 800, 2:55.50; Burton, fourth, 3200, 14:51.30; Townsend, fifth, pole vault, 2.00; Factor, fifth, long jump, 4.23; Dodson, fifth, 800, 2:56.0; Myrick, sixth, long jump, 4.15; and Reyes-Luna, sixth, 300 hurdles, 58.72.

Boys

The McDonald County boys' team took third place, sparked by a one, two, three finish in the discus.

Junior Eliam won the event with a throw of 38.80 meters, followed by Logan Harriman in second (36.42) and Toby Moore in third (35.28).

Andrew Moritz took second in the high jump with a jump of 1.68 meters. Peter Littlefield of Cassville won the event with a leap of 1.78 meters.

Littlefield added a throw of 40.26 meters in the javelin to finish in third place behind teammate Ricardo Salas, who took second with a throw of 41.47 meters. Chad Meyer of Wheaton won the event with a best of 43.84 meters.

Garrett Gricks and Kaidan Campbell took second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Gricks was second with a throw of 13.44 meters while Campbell took third with a throw of 12.71. Brandon Dickinson of Cassville had a throw of 14.24 to win the event.

Racey Shandley had the Mustangs' final second-place finish. The senior took second in the long jump with a jump of 5.36 meters. He also ran a leg on two fifth-place relay teams. He was joined by Jared Mora, Chazz Jacks and Estaban Martinez-Olvera to take fifth in the 4x200 in a time of 1:41.30, and by Mora, Martinez and Saw Eh for the 4x100 team that took fifth (48.60).

Mora added a fifth place in the triple jump (10.94), while Hunter Leach had a fourth place in the 800 in a time of 2:12.9 and ran a leg on the 4x400 team that also took fourth (3:52.0). Others on the relay were Salas, Kevin Paxtor and Mark Wilson.

Webb City

McDonald County took partial teams to the Webb City Relays held on April 30 at Webb City High School.

The girls' highest finish was a fifth in the 4x400 relay. The team of Dodson, Factor, McCrory and Price finished in a time of 4:32.93.

The highest girls' individual results were sixth places by Savannah Leib in the high jump (1.37) and Melanie Gillming in the pole vault (2.28).

Rounding out the girls' results were Howard, seventh, triple jump, 9.27; Price, eighth, pole vault, 1.98; Reyes-Luna, eighth, 300 hurdles, 56.23; and Factor, eighth, 200, 28.68.

The boys' team-best finish was by the 4x200 relay team of Saw Eh, Jacks, Mora and Barton that finished fifth in a time of 1:40.84.

Two other relays cracked the top eight. The 4x800 team of Leach, Wilson, Tyler Rothrock and Barton was sixth in 9:18.62, while the 4x400 team of Leach, Salas, Wilson and Barton was eighth in 3:47.38.

The Mustangs only individual to place was Andrew Watkins who took sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 3.19.

McDonald County's next meet was the Big 8 Conference Track and Field Championships set for May 4 at Monett High School.