MCHS Seniors Display Finest Art

McDonald County High School seniors, along with some underclassmen by invitation, displayed the artwork they were most proud of at an art show at the performing arts center on April 29.

Senior Zoe Sebastian had numerous pieces on display from all four years at McDonald County High School. One was a drawing of her mother, Tracy Taylor.

"She wanted me to draw her and see how well I could do," she said.

Also on display was a drawing of Sebastian's great-grandmother, Betty Grammer. Sebastian said she really wanted her great-grandmother to see the drawing before her 85th birthday.

"I love art because it helps me express my feelings, but it also brings a smile to other people's faces. I love to inspire people and make them want to create beautiful art as well."

Among the pieces chosen for display by senior Brianna White were a ceramic piece meant to represent her grandfather's Native American heritage and a bear sculpture that represented her childhood.

She said art is a means of "getting to express what you're feeling all at once."

Senior Jaimie Malone was displaying a ceramic dragonfly pitcher that she created for her mother. She said her mother collects vases and pitchers, so she made the black pitcher decorated with dragonflies and a handle that looks like a flower. She also had an abstract painting that featured swirls of white, blue and green paint. She said she poured cups of the paint and used a blow dryer to swirl them. A third piece was a graphite pencil drawing of her dog, Charlie, which is to be featured in the Crowder Quill.

Malone is going to Kansas City Art Institute in the fall and plans to major in either animation or illustration.

She said art to her is "letting me express myself and my creativity. It's something I've always done and always wanted to do. It's always a great feeling to create something and be proud of it and have other people be proud of me."

Senior Luke Kitlen shared about two of his pieces that were on display. One was a tall canvas with an abstract painting in bright colors with different faces. He said he got the canvas while visiting his grandparents in Michigan and "did a lot of scribbles and a weird shaped body" and then thought for about six months about what he wanted to do with the canvas. He finally decided on getting some Posca pens and acrylic paint to finish up the abstract work, he said.

Another piece was a mixed media piece that involved a magazine cutout of a blue jay and other cutouts, sewed green thread, coffee stains, colored pencil, etc.

He said, "Art is a way of expressing all the things that go on in my head. Instead of wording how I feel, I just draw how I feel. I just put my thoughts and emotions on canvas or paper."

Art teacher Theresa Walthall said of the event, "We were honored to be able to host an 'in-person' event this year. I think that it meant a lot to many of our students to have their families there to celebrate with them and to see their work in person."

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This dragonfly pitcher created by senior Jaimie Malone was among the works on display at the McDonald County High School art show on April 29.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School senior Brianna White created this bear sculpture that was on display at the art show on April 29.