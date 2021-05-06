McDonald County Set Up Showdown With Nevada

McDonald County set up a showdown with Nevada for the championship of the West Division of the Big 8 Conference with a 6-5 win over Seneca on April 27 at MCHS.

The win gives McDonald County a conference record of 4-1 heading into its final conference game of the year on May 4 at Nevada High School.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the second inning to take control of the game and then held on down the stretch for the win.

Rylee Boyd, Ethan Francisco and Weston Gordon held Seneca to five runs on six hits.

In a reversal of roles, Boyd started, going three and two-thirds innings and allowing three runs on three hits while striking out eight, walking five and hitting two for the win.

Gordon worked the final inning and a third without allowing a hit, striking out three and walking one for the save.

Francisco went two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out two.

Seneca took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on two walks and three hits, but Boyd escaped further damage by striking out the final two batters of the inning with the bases loaded.

McDonald County rallied with five runs in the bottom of the second on four hits, a Seneca error and a walk.

Gordon reached on an error before Levi Malone beat out a bunt for a hit to put runners on first and second. Isaac Behm walked to load the bases, setting up a sacrifice fly by Destyn Dowd for the Mustangs' first run. Ethan Lett followed with a two-run single to give McDonald County a 3-2 lead before Cole Martin and Cross Dowd had two-out singles to drive in two more runs.

Seneca scored a run in the top of the third on an error, a walk and two hit batters, but the Mustangs answered in the bottom half of the inning on Malone's double, a single by Behm and a squeeze bunt by Destyn Dowd.

Seneca added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but after a leadoff walk in the seventh, Gordon struck out the next three batters to give McDonald County the win.

Cross Dowd and Malone finished with two hits each to lead McDonald County, while Martin, Behm, Lett and Levi Helm had one each.

Springfield Catholic

McDonald County got off to a quick 1-0 lead when Martin hit a leadoff homer against Springfield Catholic on May 1 at Catholic High School.

But the Mustangs were held to just an infield hit the rest of the way by Catholic's Logan Ripper while the Irish scored six runs in the first and five more in the fourth on the way to an 11-1 win.

Helm started but failed to retire any of the five batters he faced, walking three out of the five.

Francisco took over to get the Mustangs out of the inning, but Catholic had scored six runs before he could retire the side.

Francisco was able to shut out the Irish in the second and third innings before a walk and a hit batter finished his day with one out in the fourth. Colton Ruddick got the final two outs but allowed three runs on three hits and another hit batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Helm's ground ball in the hole in the top of the fourth was the only other McDonald County hit off Ripper in addition to Martin's home run. The right-hander walked one while striking out two.

Carl Junction

In the second game of the doubleheader, Carl Junction scored two runs in the first, two more in the second and one in the third on the way to a 5-2 win.

Bases on balls again keyed McDonald County's opponent as starter Cross Dowd walked six batters, including three who eventually scored. Dowd went five innings, allowing just four hits and striking out seven, but six walks led to five runs. Gordon worked the final two innings, shutting out the Bulldogs on one hit while striking out two.

For the second game in a row, McDonald County's only runs came on a home run by Martin. The junior catcher hit a two-run homer in the third inning, knocking in Wade Rickman, who had reached on one of his three hits.

Carl Junction's Carson Johnson scattered nine hits over seven innings for the win. His only walk was an intentional walk to Martin in the fifth while striking out four. In addition to Rickman and Martin, the Mustangs got one hit each from Cross Dowd, Destyn Dowd, Helm, Gordon and Lett.

McDonald County falls to 12-11 heading into its May 4 matchup with Nevada for the championship of the Big 8 West Division of the Big 8 Conference. The Mustangs hosted Republic on May 5 and will also host the Big 8 crossover game on May 6 against an opponent to be determined.