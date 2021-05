Land Transfers

KP Properties, LLC to Iris Yaneth Mendez Ordonez and Jose Manuel de la Cruz Gutierrez. Lamson's 2nd Addition. Blk. 45, Lot 3 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Spectrum Link, LLC to Bobby J. Cook. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Maria Poje and Rodney R. Horn to Brooke M. Lane. Deer Park Addition. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty Ann Jones and Donald Dean Jones to Sara Morgan and Matthew Morgan. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 123, Lot 125 and Lot 126. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Hitchcock, Nancy Hitchcock and Dr. Glenn E. Hinkle to Nancy Hitchcock. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

David Mott and Janie Lindquist to Norma Lindquist and Keith Lindquist. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Jennifer D. Blevins to Jonathan T. Blevins. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen Renee Baird to Kathy Penn, Sam Penn and Sam Timothy Hunt. Sex. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kathy Penn and Sam Penn to Sage Stahl and Nathan Stahl. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Kenneth L. Caviness and Ken and Deanna Caviness Living Trust to Deanna L. Caviness. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin Miller to Renovatio, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Heather Ann Galbraith and Michael James Galbraith to Heather Slinkard and Chad Slinkard. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Shelly K. Stephens and Brian K. Stephens to Amber Brown and Carey Ellison. Durham Sub-division. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Joann J. Cook to Elizabeth Rocha and Jose Rocha. Harmon St. Clair Hill. Lot 101, Lot 102 and Lot 103. McDonald County, Mo.