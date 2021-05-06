Junior High Baseball Teams Wins, Loses Games

The McDonald County seventh-grade baseball team split a pair of games last week, while the eighth grade lost both of its games.

The seventh grade's win came on April 29 with an 8-3 win over Neosho.

Ryder Martin got the win on the mound with relief help from Cael Carlin and J.P. Clarkson.

Riley Parker had two hits and scored two runs, while Martin had two hits and scored one run to lead the offense. Carlin and Axeton Bateman both had a hit and scored two runs. Wyatt Gordon also had a hit.

On May 1 in Monett, Hollister claimed a 6-3 win over the Mustangs.

Chayton Banta took the loss, while Konner Land finished on the mound.

Carlin had two hits and Banta had a hit and scored two runs. Martin had a hit and scored a run to lead McDonald County at the plate.

McDonald County fell to 8-2 heading into its final game of the season set for May 3 at Providence Academy in Springdale, Ark.

Eighth Grade

Neosho handed the eighth grade a 10-7 loss. Adrian Silvester took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs.

The offense was led by Kaleb Chandler with three hits and one run scored. Aidan Spears added one hit and scored two runs, while Tyce Hardin, Randall Bice and Stone Ogden had a hit and one run scored and Trey Hardin scored a run.

Monett claimed a 3-1 decision, with Spears taking the loss for McDonald County.

Bice had two hits and Trey Hardin one and scored the Mustangs' only run to lead the offense.

The eighth grade fell to 4-4 for the season.