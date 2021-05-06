Girls Soccer Suffers Loss To Marfield On Senior Night

Marshfield spoiled the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team senior night by beating the Lady Mustangs, 5-0, on April 29 at McDonald County High School.

Marshfield scored the game's first goal with about 15 minutes left in the first half when McDonald County failed to clear a corner kick from in front of the goal and the Lady Blue Jays were able to slip the ball into the net.

Marshfield added two more goals in the first half. The first came just a minute later off a throw deep in McDonald county territory, while the second was with eight minutes left on a 25-yard rocket from the right side of the field.

In the second half, the Lady Blue Jays scored two goals. The first came with 27 minutes left in the match, while the Lady Jays' final goal came with 17 minutes left on a penalty kick for a handball in the penalty area.

Following the match, McDonald County honored the five senior members of the team. They were Faith Leach, Caitlyn Cosgrove, Yocellin Quintero, Madison Alverson and Margaritha Alejo.

"We had five seniors and four had never played before," said coach John Delatorre. "Coming in as seniors this year after we never played last year, they brought with them some good leadership. They never had a lot of experience, but they brought some maturity which we needed because we had so many freshmen and sophomores. They were great examples for our younger kids. Four of them are going to college somewhere and the other is going to the military. They were good kids to have in your program."

Cassville

The Cassville Lady Wildcats made a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the second overtime period to claim a 2-1 win over the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team on April 27 at McDonald County High School.

Cassville scored late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead at intermission.

Early in the second half, McDonald County's Moo Say knocked in a loose ball in front of the Cassville net to tie the score at 1-1.

The score remained tied until Cassville won the match when the Lady Mustangs were called for a foul in the penalty box and the Lady Wildcats converted the penalty kick.

McDonald County was at Monett on May 3 before traveling to Logan-Rogersville on May 7.