Free Breast Health Evaluations Offered At Project Pink

Joplin -- Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, Freeman Health System and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are teaming up to bring early detection to moms, others, and those who love them.

Project Pink – Reaching Every Woman makes it possible for uninsured or underinsured individuals to get a breast health evaluation and mammogram screening for free.

The event lasts from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Wes and Jan Houser Women's Pavilion.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and one in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. Early detection is a key to curing breast cancer and expands treatment options for patients. Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Women's Center director, says a breast health evaluation goes beyond just the mammogram screening, which he suggests getting every year.

"A physical examination is also important in helping discover a lump that might not show up on a mammogram for various reasons," says Dr. Buchele. "It's equally important to discuss risk factors like family history with every patient."

Nurse practitioner Lori Ramsey will perform examinations during the Project Pink event, which includes a free mammogram screening supported by Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. No registration is required, but participants are asked to bring a photo ID and to wear a mask.

For more information, call 417.862.3838 or email [email protected]

Locally owned, not-for-profit and nationally recognized, Freeman Health System includes Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Hospital East, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Ozark Center -- the area's largest provider of behavioral health services -- as well as two urgent care clinics, dozens of physician clinics and a variety of specialty services. In 2020, Freeman earned dozens of individual awards for medical excellence and patient safety from CareChex, a quality rating system that helps consumers evaluate healthcare providers. U.S. News & World Report named Freeman Health System the Best Hospital in Southwest Missouri for 2020-2021. With more than 320 physicians on staff representing more than 80 specialties, Freeman provides cancer care, heart care, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, children's services and women's services. Additionally, Freeman is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in a 70-mile radius. For more information, visit freemanhealth.com.