Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Hernandez Rodriguez vs. Diego Lopez Velasquez. Dissolution.

Keith W. Wiltgen vs. Lindsay J. Cox. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Vivian F. Sanders. Breach of contract.

Charles Land vs. Kelsey Bowen. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Bryon A. Hansen. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Rogelio S. Sanchez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Elfido F. Gomez Vasquez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Miguel Torres. Tampering with motor vehicle and abuse or neglect of a child.

Matthew L. McGinnis. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Chance E. Miller. Burglary.

Dale W. Richardson. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Keith Christian Hickey. Burglary and theft/stealing.

Derrick M. Clouse. Tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Bryon A. Hansen. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, child molestation and tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

James R. Sgrignoli. Failed to register as a sex offender.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.