Courthouse News

Division I
The following cases were filed:
Hernandez Rodriguez vs. Diego Lopez Velasquez. Dissolution.
Keith W. Wiltgen vs. Lindsay J. Cox. Dissolution.
State of Missouri:
None.
The following cases were heard:
None.
State of Missouri:
None.
Division II
The following cases were filed:
Discover Bank vs. Vivian F. Sanders. Breach of contract.
Charles Land vs. Kelsey Bowen. Unlawful detainer.
State of Missouri:
Bryon A. Hansen. Violation of order of protection for adult.
Rogelio S. Sanchez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.
Elfido F. Gomez Vasquez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.
Felonies:
Miguel Torres. Tampering with motor vehicle and abuse or neglect of a child.
Matthew L. McGinnis. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Chance E. Miller. Burglary.
Dale W. Richardson. Endangering the welfare of a child.
Keith Christian Hickey. Burglary and theft/stealing.
Derrick M. Clouse. Tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Bryon A. Hansen. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, child molestation and tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.
James R. Sgrignoli. Failed to register as a sex offender.
The following cases were heard:
None.
State of Missouri:
None.
Felonies:
None.