Coombs To Train Goodman Police Officers

At a special meeting on April 28, the Goodman Board of Aldermen approved hiring a new reserve officer who will provide free training for the police department.

Matt Coombs appeared before the board after recently offering his training services in exchange for being hired as a reserve officer.

Coombs said he started with the Republic Police Department in 2006 as a volunteer cadet and became a police officer at age 21. Before he left the department, he became a sergeant. During his time there, he began teaching classes such as firearms, use of force, etc. He became a certified crime scene investigator among other certifications.

In 2016 he started his own company, Shield Force International. He travels around the country training police departments and has trained 5,000 people. He is a Missouri specialist instructor. He said he loves small-town policing and that it is his way to serve and give back. Being a reserve officer in a small town allows him to learn, he said. He said he considers himself a "professional student."

Coombs said his agency contracts for $6,000 to $12,000 per year for training, but Goodman would be receiving the training for free. He also noted a lot of agencies that cannot afford training have to rely on free online training that is often outdated and uninteresting.

"I really enjoy serving," he said.

"I recommend we do it," said Mayor J.R. Fisher. "Sounds like an incredible trade we won't get anywhere else."

The board voted to hire Coombs as a reserve officer. He will serve as a lieutenant.