Call For Help: Noel Residents Encouraged To Clean Up Town!

Kathy Eberley wants Noel residents to show more pride in their town. That's why the Noel neighbor hopes to enlist some volunteers to help pick up litter.

Eberley envisions volunteers collectively coming up with a good time and date to meet. A Saturday morning might work best. So far, Eberley hasn't met with many who have stepped forward. Early efforts were rained out.

Eberley, however, isn't giving up. She thinks Noel is worth cleaning up.

"I feel like everyone quit caring about the town," she said. "I was gone for about 10 years. When I came back two years ago, I couldn't believe the mess. My main concern is the litter that washes into Butler Creek and Elk River."

Anyone interested in joining with fellow neighbors to help pick up trash is encouraged to contact Eberley by emailing her at [email protected]

In an effort to help residents dispose of large items, Noel city officials are hosting a "Clean Up Noel" event.

Anyone who is elderly or disabled, and needs help to dispose of items, can call for assistance, according to Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

The effort, taking place through May 16, enables residents to clean up the city and dispose of large items. Dumpsters are located at the city's Street Department Building on Butler Street.

Tires and hazardous materials are not accepted. However, other large items, such as furniture and appliances, are accepted, Hopping said.

The clean-up is limited to those living inside the Noel city limits. Noel neighbors are asked to bring their utility bill with their address for proof of residency.

For information, call city hall at 417-475-3696.