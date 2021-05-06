This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 11

Juan Francisco Melendez, 43, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated commercial motor vehicle without a valid commercial driver's license

Dustin Mark Tolbert, 44, Pineville, harassment, trespassing and burglary

April 12

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 34, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Joel Jacobb Medrano, 32, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, improper lane use and open container

Isaac Sean Byrd, 29, Jay, Okla., displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

April 13

Travis Rolland Buchele, 32, Southwest City, theft/stealing

Rocky Allen Colvard, 48, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jerry Wayne Fitts, 32, Kingston, Ark., theft/stealing

Maurice Albert Henderson, 31, no address given, property damage, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Jeffery M. Mittag, 62, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

April 14

Jiann Gray, 19, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Joel Lee Thomas, 48, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Charles Cole Wilson, 22, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault

April 15

Orry V. Alderson, 34, Prairie Grove, Mo., domestic assault

Joshua Luke Carr, 23, no address given, failed to produce license on demand, exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Mark C. McCleskey, 62, Anderson, domestic assault

Salterigo Pidelis, 41, Noel, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat

April 16

Brittany Sky Greene, 29, Pineville, domestic assault

Jacob Levi Williams, 34, Neosho, property damage and theft/stealing