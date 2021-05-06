This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 11
Juan Francisco Melendez, 43, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated commercial motor vehicle without a valid commercial driver's license
Dustin Mark Tolbert, 44, Pineville, harassment, trespassing and burglary
April 12
Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 34, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Joel Jacobb Medrano, 32, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, improper lane use and open container
Isaac Sean Byrd, 29, Jay, Okla., displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
April 13
Travis Rolland Buchele, 32, Southwest City, theft/stealing
Rocky Allen Colvard, 48, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jerry Wayne Fitts, 32, Kingston, Ark., theft/stealing
Maurice Albert Henderson, 31, no address given, property damage, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Jeffery M. Mittag, 62, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
April 14
Jiann Gray, 19, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Joel Lee Thomas, 48, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Charles Cole Wilson, 22, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault
April 15
Orry V. Alderson, 34, Prairie Grove, Mo., domestic assault
Joshua Luke Carr, 23, no address given, failed to produce license on demand, exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Mark C. McCleskey, 62, Anderson, domestic assault
Salterigo Pidelis, 41, Noel, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat
April 16
Brittany Sky Greene, 29, Pineville, domestic assault
Jacob Levi Williams, 34, Neosho, property damage and theft/stealing