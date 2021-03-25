White Rock Volunteer Firefighter Profile

A father-in-law/son-in-law duo has joined the White Rock Fire Department ranks, bringing a high level of real-life experiences to the volunteer posts.

Arkansas Electric lineman Chris Banks is used to putting in an 11-hour day, then tending to his chicken farm. He volunteered for the department some 30 years ago, served for about a year, and then moved to Arkansas to work for Carroll Electric.

Fast forward three decades later and his friend, White Rock fire chief Jason Bowman, said he needed help.

He thought he'd step up and "fill in" where he could.

This time around, he believes the department is headed in a great direction. Bowman's goals include having all the volunteers certified in Firefighter I and II levels, he said. The proper training is crucial, he said.

As he works to fill in the gaps during his downtime, he decided to recruit his son-in-law, Josh Farmer, to help out.

Farmer has been married to Banks' daughter Jamie for 11 years. He stays busy, working as a full-time farmer and overseeing 1,500 head of cattle. He's not been on any calls yet but has attended several meetings. He's learned about critical aspects of the job, such as discharging hoses, and looks forward to earning his firefighter certifications.

The two believe they've witnessed a lot of interesting aspects of life in their careers, so they're not too worried about any challenges their volunteer gig will bring.

During his 30-year Carroll Electric lineman job, Banks saw dead livestock and trees on cars. He worked in 100-degree heat, 20-below temperatures, and 80-mph winds.

Last summer, he spent 21 days in Lake Charles, La., which had miles of devastation after Hurricane Laura blew through.

"I've seen it, done it, been there."

Farmer, likewise, has experienced several challenges during his lifetime. Putting down animals is, unfortunately, part of the job. The worst part of farming, he said, is not being able to control the temperatures and conditions of the weather.

The job goes on, no matter what the weather conditions are he said.

The two aren't afraid of the road ahead. Banks said time availability will be challenging. Still, when he has a free moment, he'll make sure he "shows up."

Farmer said he's used to handling "crazy stuff" in his line of work. This might not be that different. "I'm ready for anything."

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane, Mo., responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.