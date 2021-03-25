SWC amends ordinance for water billing, shutoffs, reconnects

Southwest City's board of alderman amended an ordinance on Tuesday evening to outline water billing due dates, late charges, reconnection fees and the responsibilities of water users compared to landowners. This action comes one month after the council agreed to waive $1,407.93 in bad water debt that accrued as a result of a months-long leak.

Some of the amendments to Section 8 of Ordinance No. 586 include:

• Bills will be rendered for service by the first business day of the following month after the close of the period for which service was rendered.

• Service bills not paid by the 20th of each month shall be subject to a $10 late charge. Failure of the owner to submit a service bill shall not excuse the water user from his obligation to pay for the water used when the bill is submitted.

• Failure to pay the bill in full after the late charge has been applied by the 15th of the following month (45 days after the bill is rendered) shall result in the disconnection of the utility service. Such disconnection shall be made without the necessity of notice to the user. If the 20th day falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, service disconnection will occur on the following business day.

• In the event that services have been disconnected due to non-payment of the bill as set forth above, the user's account will be subject to a $50 reconnection fee before services are restored. In order to restore utility services after disconnection, the user will be required to pay in full the past due amount and the reconnection fee. After proper payments have been made, services will be restored by the end of the current business day.

• Any damage resulting to the water user or any property of the water user or the landowner of the property occupied by the water user shall not be the responsibility of the owner, its agents or employees. The owners, its agents and employees shall not be liable to the water user or the landowner of any property used, held, occupied, rented or leased by the water user for any such damage when disconnection is made according to the rules and regulations, and it shall be immaterial that no notice of such disconnection was given to the water user or to said property owner.

The updated ordinance will go into full effect beginning with the April 2021 usage period, resulting in the May 2021 billing cycle.

Alderman Shain Scott addressed council members about a "roadmap" for the city; a 5- to 10-year plan that prioritizes schools, roads, civil services and sustainability.

He suggested creating a living document of areas of concern in town as well as creating an asset strategy for the city.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one motor vehicle accident and one medical call, as well as cleared one road obstruction.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 20 tickets, taken two reports, assisted with one lock-out and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Gow has also revised the department's firearm policy and presented it for review.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department installed a "Children At Play" sign on Honey Lake Acres and workers are preparing to begin mowing. He noted that the current mowers are 14 years old and in need of an update.

After comparing quotes and discussing options, the council voted to purchase two Maverick 60-inch lawnmowers with weedeater mounts at a cost of $6,140 each and then put the current mowers out for bid.

Clark said he has been working with Anderson Engineering to identify water meter locations on a map so they can be accounted for in the blueprint of the proposed water system.

Clark purchased a secondhand lift station to be used for parts at a cost of $350. The wastewater department is also preparing to haul sludge.

In other business, the council:

• Scheduled the citywide yard sale for Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9; the citywide spring cleanup for Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16; and the citywide fall cleanup for Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 26;

• Discussed putting the old bathrooms at the ballpark out-of-service and using the space for equipment storage;

• Granted Joyce Morris $500 for the annual beautification of flower beds;

• Granted a demolition permit to Blanca Rosiles of 610 Birkes St. to destroy an unused mobile home and replace it with a 2021 model mobile home;

• Accepted a bid from Reliable Fence Company in the amount of $4,200 to replace the fencing around the ball fields;

• Paid bills in the amount of $32,605.15.