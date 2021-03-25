Sim's Corner Farmers Market Expanding

What started out as a small venture last year has blossomed into a full season for those who want to enjoy a farmers market with special events.

The seasonal events, which will kick off April 10 and conclude on Oct. 30, will take place at Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner. From swap meets to trunk shows, to arts and crafts, organizers have several events planned in addition to the farmers market, said LaSandra McKeever, co-organizer.

McKeever and Sims pastor, Monty Muehlebach, started the effort last summer. McKeever brought her freshly grown produce and her handcrafted jellies. In the fall, several organizers banded together to host a fall festival, which sparked more interest. That lead Anita Burney to lend some marketing ideas to organizers who wish to grow the farmers market venue.

Now, organizers are extending an invitation to vendors, who can participate for free. Organizers are also seeking musicians who would like to play, and neighbors who want to swap, sell, buy and browse.

Vendors can set up on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizers encourage participants to retain the family-friendly atmosphere.

McKeever said the ideas are simply meant to drive the location -- and the Farmers Market -- as a gathering place.

"We want to be the hub for the community," McKeever said.

The committee is also leaning on several marketing ideas that Burney has brought forward. In fact, Burney is the mastermind behind scheduling all the special events, organizing a season-long calendar and getting a website up and running.

Burney, who participated as a vendor at the fall festival, knows organizers need more hands and help to create a unique shopping atmosphere.

"Our thought is, if we do something different, it would bring people to the top of the mountain," Burney said.

As an artist and owner of Bear Hollow Hobby Studio, Burney has several creative endeavors rolling forward. She wants the farmers market to appeal to a wide range of customers, so all who sell can be successful.

"It takes a village," Burney said. "As a retiree, I have a lot of things I can bring to the table." She hopes others also will pitch in to make the season an expanded version of its former self.

"It's going to be exciting," she said. "We'll see what happens."

For vendor information, text 479-601-3803 or visit Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner on Facebook.