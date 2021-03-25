Obituaries

Jesse Richard Anderson

February 1940

March 21, 2021

Jesse Richard "J.R." Anderson, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, March 21, 2021.

He was born into a family of farmers in February 1940 in the Missouri town that bore his ancestral name, Anderson, Mo., founded in the late 1880s. He was one of eight children born to parents Ted and Jessie. He played varsity baseball at Anderson High, now known as McDonald County High, attended Joplin Junior College and earned a bachelor's degree in automotive science from Pittsburg State University in Kansas. He married Layne Anderson, a schoolteacher, in 1963. He served in the Missouri National Guard for 14 years and worked 28 years for Allstate Corp until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. In 2002, they moved to Bella Vista and enjoyed traveling.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Ted Anderson of Fort Collins, Colo., Jerry Anderson of Seneca, Mo.; and sisters, Patsy Hackney of Norwalk, Calif., and Helen Stephens of Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Layne Anderson; daughters, Ginger Bridis (Ted) of Gainesville, Fla., Jill Anderson Patterson Stout (Mike) of Bella Vista; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Buddy Anderson (Marilyn) of Windsor, Colo., Paul Anderson (Donna) of Grove, Okla.; and sister, Connie Coonrod (Joe) of Rolla, Mo.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark., and First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista. Online condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Johnnie Leon Bradford

April 17, 1935

March 15, 2021

Johnnie (John) Leon Bradford, 85 of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 17, 1935, in Baron, Okla., to the late Charlie Albert and Florence (Goodwin) Bradford. He grew up and attended schools in Baron, as well as Westville High in Westville, Okla. At the age of 17, he left home for Columbus, Ohio, where he worked various jobs, until starting his own business, Bradford Decorators in 1966. He enjoyed sports and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher, but the road life wasn't for him. He married Nancy Ruth Allard on Dec. 18, 1954, and they moved to the Southwest City area in 1974. He raised and showed Arabian horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy, in 1994; brothers, Robert Leon (R.L) Bradford, Jess Bradford, Donald (Gabby) Bradford, A.G. Bradford, Chester Bradford, Mac Bradford, Charles Bradford, Lester Bradford; and sisters, Kathleen Kinnan, Leora Imboden, Rowena Bradford, Lydia Mae Bradford, Emma Lee Tumio, Jenny Coughran and Pauline Miller.

He is survived by his four children, Brenda Crampton (Tim) of Pineville, Mo., Jason Bradford and Elizabeth Mahoney of Greeley, Colo., Paula Thomas (Bill) of Anderson, Mo., Joel Bradford (Sherri) of Grand Junction, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; one brother, Wayne Bradford; and one sister, Pat Nelson, both of Westville, Okla.

Visitation services were held Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McDonald County Fair in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Norene J. Van Sickle

Oct. 23, 1954

March 17, 2021

Norene J Van Sickle, 66, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home in Pineville, Mo., surrounded by her family.

She was born to Don and Norma Wagner on Oct. 23, 1954, in Orwell, Ohio. She loved the outdoors, taking long walks through the woods looking for birds of all kinds. She especially enjoyed hummingbirds and cardinals. She had a variety of jobs. Her hobbies included painting with oil, acrylic and pastels. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Van Sickle of the home; son, Robert Westgate (Christie) of Anderson; daughters, Jennifer Sanders (Lee) of Southwest City, Savannah Ellis (Matt) of Sparks, Nev., Andrea Freitas (Kyle) of Carson City, Nev.; and three grandchildren.

To honor her wishes, her ashes will be buried by family during a road trip to the Rocky and Sierra Nevada mountains.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

