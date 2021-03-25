Noel Woman's Club March Meeting

The Noel Woman's Club was called to order by President Melissa Lance on March 9, 2021. We recited the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer, after which roll call was taken with members reciting their "Irish Name" in a fun game. We had nine members present. Minutes were then read by Vicki Barth, who is taking Debbie Powell's place at this time. The Treasure's report was given by Bonnie Leonard. Membership dues for the year were also collected by Bonnie.

A thank you card was read from Vicki Barth for the lovely flowers for her mother Gladys McQuillan's service. Debbie Powell also thanked the club for a plant received for Steve's service.

Melissa mentioned that we cannot find a picture of the sign that was originally on the shelter at the Noel Cemetery. We have plans to have a new one made and would like to see what was on the old one. More information is needed.

Melissa reported that Linda has given the scholarship forms to the counselor's office at McDonald County High School for Noel area girls to apply for our scholarship. If you know a senior Noel girl, you can pick up one of these applications for the two scholarships we offer.

We revisited the officers for the coming year since we had not had a meeting since the new year began. All officers will remain in the same position for the coming year. They are President Melissa Lance and Vice President Vicki Barth, who will also be acting as secretary until Debbie Powell is able to take over that position; Bonnie Leonard will remain treasurer.

Donations were made to the Methodist Church for allowing us to have our meetings in its building, along with ones for the Southwest City Senior Center and the Noel School libraries.

We discussed ideas for fundraisers for the coming year since our funds are getting low due to covid restrictions. We talked about having a flea market booth and it received much enthusiasm but we will need more information before a decision is made. Also mentioned was a possible drive-up dinner to raise funds. We will discuss both again next month. We set a date for our spring bake sale at Harp's for April 17. It will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or sold out. Please mark your calendars so you don't miss it!

Our program was our silent book auction. We made our final bids and closed with members going home with new books to read. Vicki Barth was hostess for the meeting and it was a St. Patrick's Day theme with several members wearing the "green."

Our next meeting will be April 13, and the hostess will be Debbie Powell, with a silent plant auction as our program. We invite all area ladies to join us if you are interested in making Noel a better place to live.

Call Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674 for more detailed information.