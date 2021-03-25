More Than 100 Vaccines Given In County Last Week

An additional 112 vaccines were administered in McDonald County last week, bringing the total vaccination count to 4,396 doses.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 2,544. A total of 2,479 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 65 still isolated.

On Monday, March. 22, McDonald County School District announced that one student is currently testing positive for covid-19, resulting in 11 students and one staff member being excluded from school.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the quarantined students or staff.

Officials with the McDonald County Health Department remind the public that federal funding for testing through the CARES Act ended on Dec. 31. The health department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

The first phase, 1A, places a priority on vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff as well as patient-facing healthcare workers.

Phase 1B focuses on vaccinating high-risk individuals 18 to 64 years old, and individuals older than 65 years, as well as first responders and essential workers.

Phase 1B, Tier 3, was activated on Monday, March. 5. This tier focuses on those who work in fields that keep essential functions operating -- such as education and childcare, energy, agriculture and transportation, among others.

Populations at increased risk, such as prisoners and the homeless, will receive the vaccination in Phase 2, followed by all Missouri residents having access to the vaccine in Phase 3.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.

Phase 1B, Tier 3, of the state's vaccine plan was activated Monday, March 15, effectively making approximately 550,000 more Missourians eligible to be vaccinated.

This includes those who work in fields that keep essential functions operating, as follows:

• Education: Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private and nonprofit pre-K through grade 12.

• Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS- or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children.

• Communications sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communication services.

• Dams sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

• Energy sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

• Food/Agriculture sector -- initial*: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services.

• Government*: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state's vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.

• Information Technology sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.

• Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.

• Transportation Systems sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, and postal shipping.

•Water and Wastewater Systems sector: Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

The 1A and 1B populations will continue to receive vaccinations as the next phase progresses.

Phase 1B, Tier 1, was activated on Jan. 15 and Phase 1B, Tier 2, was activated on Jan. 18. The 1A and 1B populations will continue to receive vaccinations as the next phase progresses.

Vaccination clinics are being scheduled for those that qualify.

You must be preregistered on the health department's list in order to receive an appointment for vaccination. To pre-register, call 417-223-4351 between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, and follow the prompts. Your name will be added to the list and you will receive a call with more details the day before your scheduled clinic.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations